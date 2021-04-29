Scott Hamblin, Overland Park city councilmember, says he will pay fines for campaign finance violations

Overland Park City Councilmember Scott Hamblin and his campaign treasurer each face fines that could total up to $5,270 apiece for violating state campaign finance rules.

The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission levied the penalties in a hearing Wednesday.

Neither Hamblin nor his treasurer, Tara Brune, attended the hearing, but in response to the Shawnee Mission Post’s inquiries, Hamblin says he will pay whatever fines he owes in order to resolve the matter.

What the fines are for

The fines are connected to two violations related to Hamblin’s successful 2019 campaign for a Ward 6 seat on the Overland Park City Council.

Hamblin and Brune are being fined for two separate violations:

$5,000 each for not filing campaign finance reports, which can be reduced to $1,000 if they pay the penalty within 30 days.

$270 each for misusing campaign funds, a total which cannot be reduced.

Hamblin, according to the ethics commission, purchased personal clothing items at a Mens Wearhouse using $87.57 in campaign funds, resulting in the misuse violation.

“We had sent multiple Errors and Omissions Notices to both Mr. Hamblin and Ms. Brune since November 2019 to resolve the issue by refunding the campaign account the $87.57, but this refund never occurred,” Skoglund wrote the Shawnee Mission Post in an email.

Hamblin’s response

Hamblin was a first-time candidate in 2019, when he successfully unseated incumbent councilmember Rick Collins.

On Thursday, he told the Post that he was confused from the beginning about the state’s instructions about the Mens Wearhouse expense.

He contends that he was told the purchase must be considered a loan from himself to his campaign and could be forgiven or paid back.

Hamblin said he told state ethics officials he would forgive the loan and thought the issue was settled. He added that he did not receive notice of Wednesday’s hearing.

During his campaign and in his time on the council, Hamblin has been a frequent critic of the city’s use of tax incentives for development.

In July 2020, Hamblin was booked into jail on one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. A Johnson County judge dismissed the case in December.

Six city councilmembers called for Hamblin to resign following his arrest.

State Board of Education candidate also fined

On Wednesday, the ethics commission also fined Kansas State Board of Education candidate Benjamin Hodge $5,000 for late filing of campaign reports.

Hodge, a Republican, lost to Democrat Melanie Haas in November in a race for the open District 2 seat on the state board of education.

Hodge never appeared to actively campaign during the race and had no up-to-date website or current social media presence.

He also never replied to the Post’s multiple requests to participate in campaign forums or provide us with responses to our candidate questionnaires.

Hodge is a former one-term member of the Kansas House of Representatives and once served on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees.

Skoglund said the commission took into account Hodge’s “pattern of late filing” as a past candidate in levying its $5,000 fine Wednesday.