Man in Overland Park killed when vehicle fell off tow truck in ‘industrial accident’

Overland Park Police say a man in his late 60s or early 70s is dead following what investigators are calling an “industrial accident” on Merriam Drive Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, Overland Park Police Department Captain Thomas Fredrickson says it happened at Midwest Turbo and Diesel Service, 4510 Merriam Drive, near the interchange between I-35 and I-635.

Police and firefighters were called to the address on reports of a man pinned under a vehicle about 3:50 p.m.

“Initial information is a vehicle fell off a tow truck and crushed a person who was underneath trying to secure it,” Fredrickson said in the release.

Merriam Drive was closed between Hadley Drive and Goodman Street as police investigate the incident.

