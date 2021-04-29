Briefly Noted: SM South senior named semifinalist in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

SM South senior named semifinalist in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Chase Horner, an Overland Park graduating senior at Shawnee Mission South, has been named one of 625 semifinalists for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Horner was the only student in the Shawnee Mission School District to be named a semifinalist this year. Four students in the Blue Valley and Olathe school districts were also named semifinalists, including:

Rishit Chilappa, Overland Park, Blue Valley North

Khushi Kohli, Overland Park, Olathe North

Abihith Kothapalli, Overland Park, Blue Valley West

Aishani Saxena, Stilwell, Blue Valley West

Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in a variety of areas: academic, artistic, accomplishment in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character, and involvement in school and community. Click here for the full list of semifinalists.

The U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.

Roeland Park calls for garage sale sign-ups

The city of Roeland Park is calling for sign-ups for its citywide garage sale weekend, May 20 to May 23.

A sign-up link can be found online here, and the city is asking those interested to sign up by May 12. The city intends to create a map listing the neighbors holding a sale during the permit-free weekend. Providing an address is not needed to have a garage sale, but the map will serve as a shopping guide for patrons.