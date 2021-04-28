Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Park entrance gets new look

Shawnee Mission Park entrance gets new look

Shawnee Mission Park’s entrance at Renner and 79th has a new look with completion of a memorial plaza honoring the first superintendent of what’s now Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

The John Barkley Plaza includes seat walls, a shade pavilion, a drinking fountain, a bike-share rack and a bike repair station, as well as an existing flagpole near the park entrance. [What new at Shawnee Mission Park? Bike repair station, shade pavilion, other amenities — The Kansas City Star]

Merriam improving West Frontage Road

The city of Merriam Monday evening approved a design engineering services agreement with Affinis for for W. Frontage Road improvements from Turkey Creek Drive to 75th Street.

The project includes new curb and gutter installation, pavement improvements, bridge deck repairs a new pedestrian bridge and more. The agreement was unanimously approved for nearly $260,000 — which is more than double the budgeted amount after bridge deck repairs and other issues were discovered, according to city documents.

Landlocked Opera hosting virtual concert

Landlocked Opera in Overland Park is hosting “Giacomo Puccini ‘Tosca’ in Concert” on April 30 and May 2. The show starts at 7 p.m. and is an abridged, concert production of the Puccini opera “Tosca.”

Click here to reserve tickets.