New and vintage home interiors space “pops up” in Prairie Village

The Gather Home Collective – a collaborative retail pop-up experience featuring Gather Home, 200Main Vintage, Cases’ Handcrafted Furniture and WhiteWoodCanvas is open now at 5340 W. 95th Street in Prairie Village, KS. The month-long new and vintage high-end home furnishings store will be open Tuesday-Saturday through May 22nd.

The retail concept seeks to fill the need for local, home furnishing shopping options and the trend of mixing the old with the new when it comes to interior design. There is a renewed trend right now in curating a mix of both old and new – pieces and artists that have a story – combined with design that keeps a space current.

“True to our brand identity of bringing decor together and our desire for creating inspired spaces to gather, we aspire to create that outcome in a retail shopping environment as well. Within the Gather Home Collective, in addition to our mix of unique furniture, we’re thrilled to partner with other businesses that align with our brand and categorically fit with creating an inspired space for living and gathering,” says Sarah Filipovits, co-owner of Gather Home.

With people staying home more due to the pandemic, the home interiors industry overall has seen a large increase in sales and as a result, very long lead times and shipping delays from online retailers. By offering vintage home decor in a local shopping environment, those lead times are eliminated while also giving people unique and treasured decor.

“There are so many local makers doing such unique and cool things. By bringing us all together in a collective format, we’re able to affordably bring a brick and mortar concept to what we’ve all been doing online only,” says Filipovits.

Along with Gather Home, who sells new and used furniture and decor, there will be three other pillar tenants that include: 200Main Vintage, owned and operated by mother-daughter duo Phyllis Asbury and Tobe Reed, whose curiosity for the unusual transcends design eras and styles, making for an eclectic and whimsical assortment comprised of timeless items sure to make a statement in your home. Sarah White, who creates under the brand WhiteWoodCanvas, is a Kansas City based abstract painter whose work blurs the lines between structured and organic. Husband and wife duo Eric & Stacy Case of Cases’ Handcrafted Furniture, an artisan furniture company which specializes in heritage benches, footstools, ottomans and coffee tables.

Additionally, the store will have smaller partners, sellers and events all month long. For the most up to date information and goings on, follow along on Instagram @gatherhomekc or head to www.gatherkc.com.