Give the gift of life: Ten reasons to become an organ donor

April is National Donate Life Month. To bring much-needed attention to this important and life-saving subject, we’re sharing 10 reasons why you should register as an organ donor.

By donating your organs, you’re literally giving the gift of life to someone in need of a transplant. Currently, there are more than 107,000 people in the United States in dire need of an organ — and every nine minutes another name is added to the list.

Fortunately, in 2020, organ transplants saved 39,000 lives in the United States alone. With that in mind, we encourage you to read these important reasons to become an organ donor today.

It’s quick and easy

Registering to become an organ donor in Kansas and Missouri is easy. Join the registry by visiting ShareLifeMidwest.com. It just takes a few minutes of your time. Everyone is welcome

There are no restrictions to joining the organ donor registry. If you’re between the ages of 15 and 17, you can register your intent to become a donor. Otherwise all people 18 and older, regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, ethnicity and religion are welcomed to give the gift of life. The donation list is impartial

Just as everyone is welcome to become a donor, the donation list is fair and based solely and strictly on match, medical criteria, time on the list and severity of illness. No one, regardless of wealth, power or influence, can be moved up the list ahead of someone in more need. One life can give the gift of life to 100 others

If you become an organ donor, you could potentially help more than 100 people in need. There are many types of tissues and organs that can be transplanted to save or heal others’ lives. By donating, you could potentially save eight lives through organ donation, restore sight for two people and enhance the lives of 100 or more others with your tissues. Organ donation is ‘holy’ accepted

Most major religions in the world accept organ transplantation as a good or charitable practice, while many even encourage it. Organ donation is a personal choice and if you have any concerns regarding your spirituality, we encourage you to speak with your religious leader first. It’s wildly popular

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 90 percent of American adults support organ donation. Strangely though, only 60 percent of them are actually signed up as organ donors. But now that you know how quick and easy it is to sign up to save and change peoples’ lives with your selfless gift, you can tell others. Actual donors are very rare

Unfortunately, only three people in a thousand die in a way that allows for transplantable organs and tissues. That amounts to 0.3 percent, which is a very small number for the amount of people waiting for a transplant. By adding yourself to the list, you’ll help increase those odds. Bragging rights

Thirty percent of people who support donation have not signed up. By talking about becoming an organ donor you may encourage others to become one as well. The organ shortage continues

Every year, the waiting list outpaces the number of donors and transplants being performed, creating a deficit and making for longer wait times — which is fatal for an average of 17 people a day nationally. By becoming a donor, you’re increasing their odds of survival. It could be you

With any luck, you and your loved ones will never need an organ transplant, but what if? Give the gift of life and make an incredible difference in the world.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission had 75 organ, tissue or eye donors in 2020 and partners with Midwest Transplant Network to honor these heroes and their families year-round with a Wall of Heroes memorial, which is on display at the hospital.