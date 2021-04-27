Briefly Noted: Local home interiors, retailers partner for Prairie Village pop-up

Local home interiors, retailers partner for Prairie Village pop-up

Gather Home KC, 200Main Vintage, Cases’ Handcrafted Furniture and WhiteWoodCanvas are partnering for a home interiors pop-up in Prairie Village.

Running from April 27 to May 22, the pop-up event will feature vintage high-end home furnishings at 5340 W. 95th Street. Dubbed The Gather Home Collective, it will be open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEJC Chamber to host blood drive at Merriam Community Center April 29

The Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a blood drive at the Merriam Community Center on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood drive is in response to the March 2021 announcement from the Community Blood Center about a blood shortage. The center needs 500 donors a day to meet area hospitals’ needs, according to a NEJC press release.

Appointments to donate, which are encouraged, can be made online here. Walk-ins may “be accepted as capacity safely allows,” according to the release.

Park University honors Mission adjunct instructor

Park University recently recognized Charles Troppito, a Mission adjunct instructor of management information systems, with the Provost’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

The university’s Teaching Excellence Awards recognize full-time and adjunct faculty members who “exemplify excellence in teaching, as nominated by peers, students and staff,” according to a press release.