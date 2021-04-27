  Staff Report  - Briefly Noted

Briefly Noted: Local home interiors, retailers partner for Prairie Village pop-up

The Gather Home Collective, pictured above, is a group of retailers who will be having a Prairie Village home interiors pop up from April 27 to May 22. From left to right: Gather Home KC owners Sarah Filipovits and Megan Allen, Cases' Handcrafted Furniture owners Stacey and David Case, 200Main Vintage owners Tobe Reed and Phyllis Asbury (far right) and Sara White of WhiteWoodCanvas. Image via The Gather Home Collective press release.

Local home interiors, retailers partner for Prairie Village pop-up

Gather Home KC, 200Main Vintage, Cases’ Handcrafted Furniture and WhiteWoodCanvas are partnering for a home interiors pop-up in Prairie Village.

Running from April 27 to May 22, the pop-up event will feature vintage high-end home furnishings at 5340 W. 95th Street. Dubbed The Gather Home Collective, it will be open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEJC Chamber to host blood drive at Merriam Community Center April 29

The Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a blood drive at the Merriam Community Center on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood drive is in response to the March 2021 announcement from the Community Blood Center about a blood shortage. The center needs 500 donors a day to meet area hospitals’ needs, according to a NEJC press release.

Appointments to donate, which are encouraged, can be made online here. Walk-ins may “be accepted as capacity safely allows,” according to the release.

Park University honors Mission adjunct instructor

Park University recently recognized Charles Troppito, a Mission adjunct instructor of management information systems, with the Provost’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

The university’s Teaching Excellence Awards recognize full-time and adjunct faculty members who “exemplify excellence in teaching, as nominated by peers, students and staff,” according to a press release.