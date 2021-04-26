Updates from Johnson County Community College: Join in the Cavalier experience

As a cornerstone of the Johnson County community, we strive to provide the best opportunities and experiences to our students, faculty and staff. In fact, an independent Student Satisfaction Survey found that 9 out of 10 students would return to JCCC to continue their education. We recently went to social media to ask our followers where JCCC has taken them:

JCCC has taken me one step closer to the future that I dream of. Thank you JCCC for giving a non-traditional student like me a second chance! – Jacqui W.

JCCC has led me to a double major in math and computer science at UMKC. JCCC is the best! – Adriana C.

JCCC has taken me on a trip to Italy through the Hospitality program. – Courtney S.

JCCC led me to a legal degree, political candidacy and a position as Vice President of Government Affairs. – Rashard Y.

I was at JCCC for three years and loved my time there. I am currently attending ESU. – Malorie R.

JCCC was the steppingstone to a Bachelor of Communication and a Master of Public Administration! – Angela M.

JCCC has taken me to the social work program as an Honors student at KU Edwards! – Jocelyn

JCCC has taken me to the Netherlands through the Study Abroad program. – Deanne B.

I wouldn’t be where I am today without my time at JCCC. Missing it every day. – Michael L.

JCCC has brought me closer to my dream of being a teacher, improving my writing and making new friends. – Connor B.

JCCC has taken me from the trades industry to an engineering career, and even gave me a fiancé! – Braeden A.

I will graduate with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in three weeks thanks to my start at JCCC! – Alex A.

These student testimonies demonstrate just how meaningful a community college education can be. Join in their enthusiasm by getting to know our beautiful campus through a virtual tour! Visitors can experience JCCC’s main campus on this 18-stop interactive video – all from the comfort of home.

Enrollment for summer and fall is now open!