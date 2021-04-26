Aspiria project on former Sprint campus in Overland Park to be powered 100% by wind energy

Aspiria, a vast multi-use development on the former Sprint campus in Overland Park, will be powered completely by wind energy, according to its Wichita-based developer Occidental Management.

The company says it plans to have the 207-acre site powered 100% by wind farms in Kansas and Oklahoma in a partnership with utility Evergy.

Aspiria is set to feature 1.1 million square feet of new office space, more than 350,000 square feet of retail and 600 multi-family housing units.

The project has won approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission and is set to be taken up by the city council.

Renewable energy plan

Occidental announced it is partnering with Evergy’s Renewables Direct program, which allows commercial and industrial organizations to offset a portion of their energy usage through a renewable source.

The developer said it chose to use 100% renewable energy for Aspiria.

“We are proud to have an energy partner that understands the importance of bringing renewable energy to large businesses,” Gary Oborny, Occidental’s chief executive officer, said in the release.

“Joining Evergy’s Renewables Direct program is part of our commitment to the Overland Park community to use the Aspiria campus for more than just a place for business,” he added.

The Ponderosa and Soldier Creek Wind Farms in Beaver County, Okla., and Nemaha County, Kan., will supply energy for Aspiria, according to Occidental.

Combined, the farms have more than 200 turbines generating wind energy.

Kansas is one of the leading wind energy generators in the U.S. In 2019, more than 40% of the state’s overall energy output came from wind.

Jeff Martin, Evergy vice president of customer operations, said in the release that the utility company commends Occidental for its green energy commitment.

“Kansas is a national leader in wind with affordable resources that bring economic benefit to both the communities where it is produced and to the customers who value it as an affordable tool to meet sustainability goals,” Martin said in the release.