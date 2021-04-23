SMSD News: Watch the SMSD R&D Forum on May 1

We are tremendously proud of the innovation and creativity our students and staff have shown this year.

On May 1, 2021, our community has a unique opportunity to see examples of what students have been creating and learning in Shawnee Mission schools as we present the 2021 Research and Development (R&D) Forum.

The R&D Forum is one of the district’s biggest celebrations of student innovation and achievement. This year’s event features a virtual Student Showcase and a live-streamed Pitch Finals competition.

Here’s how to view the R&D Forum live on May 1:

8 a.m. – Watch the Digital Student Showcase

A link to view student projects, experiments, and artwork will be shared on www.smsd.org and on the district’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.

Viewers will see examples of student work from Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from students across the district.

The showcase will remain available after the event concludes for on-demand viewing.

9 a.m. – R&D The Next Great Idea pitch finals competition

A link to watch The Next Great Idea pitch finals competition will be shared on www.smsd.org and on the district’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.

Participants will be competing for cash awards to help make their dreams a reality. This competition is presented in partnership with community partners at Startland.

11:30 a.m. – Viewers at home will be able to vote for their favorite pitch and help us determine the “People’s Choice” winner. Links to vote will be shared on www.smsd.org and on the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.- View the Student Showcase

2 p.m. – Watch The Next Great Idea awards ceremony

After the ceremony, the pitch competition will be available for on-demand viewing.

May 1, 2021, marks the 59th year of the Research and Development Forum. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Regnier Family for 59 years of generous support for the Shawnee Mission School District R&D Forum.