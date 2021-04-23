Shawnee Mission Faces: Stacy Krieg, abstract artist and lifelong dabbler in everything

A lifelong artist, Stacy Krieg paints from her creative mind — for her, it’s almost like her images paint themselves. Her number one inspiration is her late husband, Bruce Krieg, who continues to encourage her even in death.

Bruce was Stacy’s very best of friends — kind, funny, “the whole package of a human,” and always encouraging her to pursue art. They were married for 24 years before he died in July 2020.

Krieg has lived in many places throughout her life, including South Dakota, New York and Nebraska. She earned her business degree at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, and her master’s of business at St. Louis University. She worked in strategy planning in the healthcare field for years, including at the American Academy of Family Physicians in Leawood, before a health condition — a sciatica nerve issue — forced her to leave work. She’s lived with the condition for 17 years and has had 20 surgeries to try to fix it. She thinks she’s close to finding the cause.

As to her artwork, Krieg piddles in mostly oil paints, but she also works with new art media, such as encaustic (painting with beeswax), mixed media, acrylic and watercolor. She’s taking culinary classes at Johnson County Community College. She also enjoys gardening, interior designing, connecting with others and studying “everything.”

Right now, Krieg is working on her largest commission — “Heaven’s Flowers” is an abstract piece with aqua and pink colors. Check out this article about her in Mission Magazine’s latest issue.



She lives in Mission with her daughter, Grace, a senior at SM East, and most recently her son, Dylan, who just moved out, and the two dogs, Smoky and Gizmo, and Fallon the cat.

When I start working, I use multiple layers in a piece. It’s probably the granola in me, but I don’t like to waste paint, so I always do many, many, many layers of oil paint before I start. That allows me to see. The paint pretty much tells me what the subject is going to be, and it’s all from my imagination.

“Heaven’s Flowers” is a piece that I’m dedicating to Bruce, and I’m really letting myself go in an abstract way, which is different for me. I have always painted abstract, but always with a subject, if that makes sense. I’d take a realistic subject, and then I abstract it.

This one is completely abstract, and I’m just letting him guide me through what it needs to be. And I’m actually just feeling. I feel a lot when I paint. I don’t think a lot.

I am an artist that works from my heart and my imagination. I try to produce charming and authentic pieces that people will love for a lifetime. In addition to believing that the art will paint itself if I listen, I also think the right person will always find the right art, and they’ll never tire of it because it’s meant for them.

When I’m painting, I like to have a lot of freedom in my work to not think too much about where the subject’s going, always. That’s my best work, for sure. I love to let my brain take over because I feel like the art that wants to be made will be made if I pay attention enough.

As a kind of perfectionist person that’s minimalist in her style and everything I do, painting is the one place where I can be messy. I can let go, I can not be perfect, and I can let the art define itself.

If you really look at a piece of layered paint, it will always tell you what it wants to be, which sounds really weird, but it does. I’m extremely creative. I see things differently than the average person.

So if I look at a painting and it looks like a mess, I can always find out the direction that it needs to go.

When I’m painting, it’s an oxymoron. I allow my body and my mind to just paint, but I’m thinking a lot about my feelings about my life, if that makes sense.

I think a lot about Bruce when I’m painting. We were together 26 years, and honestly, he was the entire reason I was born. He was just everything to me.

When I’m painting, my brain is thinking about emotion, but my hands are working through the paint to create the subject, or the abstract work, whatever I’m doing.

There’s a lot of artists that will kind of define themselves and they only do one thing for one reason. I paint whatever talks to me. So if it’s a seaside one day, I do that. If it’s a girl the next day, I do that. I always have something working.

Right now, when I’m moving into abstraction, I’m allowed to do that because Bruce is helping me. When I had to quit my job and become an artist back in 2011, that’s a lot for a husband to take in, especially when your wife made decent money.

He could have cared less. He said you’re amazing, you should sell it, you’re doing great, you don’t have to sell it, I’m flexible, do whatever your body needs. Then I asked him, could you build me a studio? And he said yep. So he built me my studio downstairs in this house, put all the lighting in.

He is so amazing. He’s just been so supportive. And he’s like, Stacy, this is what you really should have majored in. This is what you should be doing.

When he died, he has even become more of a voice. He’s always in my head giving me confidence, saying Stacy, you’ve got this. Don’t doubt yourself. Just paint. Just feel it and paint and go. So then I’m like, OK, I got this. He’s definitely opened up my world recently.

He’s providing opportunities that I didn’t know I had the confidence to take on, like magazine articles and huge commissions and attention and getting my name out there and really, providing me the confidence that I’m good. I can finally say I’m a really, really good artist, and he’s always in the back of my head, saying that to me.