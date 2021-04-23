From basketball to bowling, dozens of Shawnee Mission seniors sign to play sports in college

Adversity is a part of any sport, but the term took on new meaning this year for senior student-athletes in the Shawnee Mission School District trying to compete in their final year of high school amid the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.
The pandemic made many student-athletes’ dreams of continuing to play their sport in college more precarious.
Preseasons and practices this past year were shortened.
Games and competitions canceled or curtailed.
The chance to perform in front of the usual coterie of college scouts more limited.
Still, dozens of Shawnee Mission seniors made it through and recently signed their commitments to play sports in college.
For Shawnee Mission Northwest Athletic Director Angelo Giacalone, National Signing Days for college sports over the past few weeks have been doubly special:
“Through this time of adversity it is parallel to that on the playing surface: all athletes will face adversity but it is how they choose to deal with it,” Giacalone wrote the Shawnee Mission Post in an email. “By being frustrated, by being intimidated or by being motivated, and for those who are being recognized, they were the ones who chose to be motivated and improve through times of adversity.”
College signings are not over, but here are the lists so far of graduating Shawnee Mission area seniors who are going on to play athletics in college, broken down by school.
SM East
- Sarah Bingham — University of Illinois, Volleyball
- William Brant — William Jewell College, Baseball
- Caroline Coleman — Pepperdine University, Soccer
- Blake Eason — Dennison University, Tennis
- Colin Fitzgerald — Quincy University, Baseball
- Brady Friend — Lewis University, Baseball
- Stella Jameson — Central Methodist University, Soccer
- Danny Joyce — Benedictine College, Football
- Kourtney Koc — Benedictine College, Soccer
- Will Lowry — Missouri State University, Soccer
- Lee Marshall, III — Baker University, Football
- Hudson Mosher — DePauw University, Tennis
Caden Nicholson — UMKC, Soccer
- Preston Reynolds — Benedictine College, Basketball
- Hanna Robinett — Tulsa University, Golf
- Mia Roman — Bethel College, Volleyball
- Price Terrill — Pittsburg State University, Track/Field
- Will Townsend — Pensacola State, Basketball
- Allison Wilcox — Creighton University, Tennis
- Will Wynn — Rockhurst University, Lacrosse
SM North
- Victor Bideau Centeno— Baker University, Soccer
- MollieMae Brooks – Ottawa University, Volleyball
- Crystal Diaz — Arizona Christian University, Dance
- Seville Gates – Bellarmine University, Volleyball
- Trevor Maxville — Southwest Baptist, Cross Country
- Yonathan Tobar — Benedictine College, Soccer
- Kiara Williams — Tusculum University, Basketball
SM Northwest
- Audrey Bennett — Chadron State College, Volleyball
- Ty Black — U.S. Air Force Academy, Football
- Connor Buffon — Dordt University, Football
- Kylie Dunn — Bethany College, Basketball
- Rylee Gunter — Ottawa University, Dance
- Michael Harris — Southeast Missouri State, Football
- Alvin Horner-Luettel — Cloud County Community College, Wrestling
- Taylor McCarthy — Regis University, Volleyball
- Sarah Milks — Coe College, Softball
- Justin Mitchell — Dodge City Community College, Football
- Shane Mullen — Washburn University, Cross Country/Track
- Zoe Newcomb — Neosho Community College, Softball
- Kari Pauli — St. Mary’s College, Dance
- Chris Starks — Dodge City Community College, Football
- Kennedy Taylor — University of Colorado, Basketball
- Phillip Vesta — Baker University, Football
SM South
- Andrew Brewer — Nebraska Wesleyan, Basketball
- Brett Conner — Benedictine College, Football
- Kywin Edwards — Highland Community College, Football
- Jorja Martin — Baker University, Soccer
- Skyler Ray — William Jewell, Baseball
- Natalie Payne — Hutchinson Community College, Basketball
- Nick Petrella — Washburn University, Cross Country/Track
- Cole Rues — Northwest Missouri State University, Football
- Jackson Rupp — Benedictine College, Baseball
- Erik Smith — Cowley County Community College, Basketball
- Chloe Wanamaker — Lewis University, Cross Country/Track
- Tyler Welch — Lindenwood University, Swimming & Diving
SM West
- Destinee Banks — Indian Hills Community College, Wrestling
- Leah Barker — UMKC, dance
- CC Carter — University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Track
- Ciera Chamber — Avila University, Dance
- Christian Coggs — Ottawa University, Football
- Eamon Dujakovich — Kenyon College, Soccer
- Ahsley Galos, Avila University, Dance
- Willow Good — Ottawa University, Soccer
- Katelyn Knaussman — Baker University, Dance
- Tanner Linquist — Baker University, Bowling
- Earl McDowell — Fort Scott Community College, Football
- Cooper Meyer — Illinois College, Swimming
- Ben Moore — Sterling College, Football
- Peyton Moore — William Jewell, Football
- Olivia Morris — Truman State University, Soccer
- Ethan Morrow — Missouri S&T, Baseball
- Aiden Moxness — Drury University, Basketball
- Gavin Peterson — Butler County Community College, Baseball
- Joelie Riley — Missouri Southern, Soccer
- Quinn Stratton — University of St. Mary’s, Swimming
- Jackson Taylor — Mid America Nazarene University, Baseball
- Tobie Trenholm — Missouri Southern, Soccer
- Amelia Wadman — University of Nebraska, Swimming
- Tylieea Wallace — Kansas Wesleyan University, Basketball
