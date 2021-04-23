From basketball to bowling, dozens of Shawnee Mission seniors sign to play sports in college

Adversity is a part of any sport, but the term took on new meaning this year for senior student-athletes in the Shawnee Mission School District trying to compete in their final year of high school amid the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.

The pandemic made many student-athletes’ dreams of continuing to play their sport in college more precarious.

Preseasons and practices this past year were shortened.

Games and competitions canceled or curtailed.

The chance to perform in front of the usual coterie of college scouts more limited.

Still, dozens of Shawnee Mission seniors made it through and recently signed their commitments to play sports in college.

For Shawnee Mission Northwest Athletic Director Angelo Giacalone, National Signing Days for college sports over the past few weeks have been doubly special:

“Through this time of adversity it is parallel to that on the playing surface: all athletes will face adversity but it is how they choose to deal with it,” Giacalone wrote the Shawnee Mission Post in an email. “By being frustrated, by being intimidated or by being motivated, and for those who are being recognized, they were the ones who chose to be motivated and improve through times of adversity.”

College signings are not over, but here are the lists so far of graduating Shawnee Mission area seniors who are going on to play athletics in college, broken down by school.

SM East

Sarah Bingham — University of Illinois, Volleyball

William Brant — William Jewell College, Baseball

Caroline Coleman — Pepperdine University, Soccer

Blake Eason — Dennison University, Tennis

Colin Fitzgerald — Quincy University, Baseball

Brady Friend — Lewis University, Baseball

Stella Jameson — Central Methodist University, Soccer

Danny Joyce — Benedictine College, Football

Kourtney Koc — Benedictine College, Soccer

Will Lowry — Missouri State University, Soccer

Lee Marshall, III — Baker University, Football

Hudson Mosher — DePauw University, Tennis

Caden Nicholson — UMKC, Soccer

Preston Reynolds — Benedictine College, Basketball

Hanna Robinett — Tulsa University, Golf

Mia Roman — Bethel College, Volleyball

Price Terrill — Pittsburg State University, Track/Field

Will Townsend — Pensacola State, Basketball

Allison Wilcox — Creighton University, Tennis

Will Wynn — Rockhurst University, Lacrosse

SM North

Victor Bideau Centeno— Baker University, Soccer

MollieMae Brooks – Ottawa University, Volleyball

Crystal Diaz — Arizona Christian University, Dance

Seville Gates – Bellarmine University, Volleyball

Trevor Maxville — Southwest Baptist, Cross Country

Yonathan Tobar — Benedictine College, Soccer

Kiara Williams — Tusculum University, Basketball

SM Northwest

Audrey Bennett — Chadron State College, Volleyball

Ty Black — U.S. Air Force Academy, Football

Connor Buffon — Dordt University, Football

Kylie Dunn — Bethany College, Basketball

Rylee Gunter — Ottawa University, Dance

Michael Harris — Southeast Missouri State, Football

Alvin Horner-Luettel — Cloud County Community College, Wrestling

Taylor McCarthy — Regis University, Volleyball

Sarah Milks — Coe College, Softball

Justin Mitchell — Dodge City Community College, Football

Shane Mullen — Washburn University, Cross Country/Track

Zoe Newcomb — Neosho Community College, Softball

Kari Pauli — St. Mary’s College, Dance

Chris Starks — Dodge City Community College, Football

Kennedy Taylor — University of Colorado, Basketball

Phillip Vesta — Baker University, Football

SM South

Andrew Brewer — Nebraska Wesleyan, Basketball

Brett Conner — Benedictine College, Football

Kywin Edwards — Highland Community College, Football

Jorja Martin — Baker University, Soccer

Skyler Ray — William Jewell, Baseball

Natalie Payne — Hutchinson Community College, Basketball

Nick Petrella — Washburn University, Cross Country/Track

Cole Rues — Northwest Missouri State University, Football

Jackson Rupp — Benedictine College, Baseball

Erik Smith — Cowley County Community College, Basketball

Chloe Wanamaker — Lewis University, Cross Country/Track

Tyler Welch — Lindenwood University, Swimming & Diving

SM West