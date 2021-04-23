KCMO man charged with second-degree murder and DUI in fatal I-35 crash in Merriam

A Kansas City, Mo., man has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal head-on collision on Interstate 35 in Merriam earlier this month.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Friday that his office had charged William Carter, 38, with one count of second-degree murder and one count of driving under the influence.

The crash, which occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, killed Andrew Hixson, 34, of Mission. Carter was injured in the wreck.

Recorded radio traffic from that night indicates a Mission police officer spotted a vehicle going the wrong way down I-35, traveling southbound on the northbound side.

The officer relayed that the vehicle did not have any lights on and was driving at normal highway speeds. The officer tried to follow the vehicle from the correct side of the highway but lost sight of it near Antioch Road.

At 2:40 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls reporting the crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 just south of 67th Street.

Howe said Friday the charges come after an investigation by the Merriam Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Carter is currently in custody and his bond is set at $500,000.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.