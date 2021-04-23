Briefly Noted: Lenexa Senior Center to reopen May 3; Theatre in the Park opens 2021 season

Lenexa Senior Center to reopen May 3

The Lenexa Senior Center will reopen its doors on May 3. Located at 13425 Walnut St. in Old Town, the facility has been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city took that step to protect older adults, who are at a higher risk for severe illness from the novel coronavirus.

To ensure safety of seniors and staff, the following safety precautions will be in place at the Lenexa Senior Center:

Temperatures will be checked at the door

Face masks will be required

Capacity will be limited in the facility

Disinfecting of table, chairs and restrooms will take place between activities

Participants will be seated at tables 6 feet apart

Disposable game cards will be used, and pens and pencils will be disinfected between uses.

More information on the center’s reopening is available here.

Lenexa Public Market greeting spring with ‘Utepils’ outdoor event

The Lenexa Public Market is hosting its annual Utepils event, when guests enjoy a first beer outside after a long, cold winter.

The event also includes the Beer’d & Mustache Contest for participants to compete for the most stylish facial hair.

Click here for day-of information.

Theatre in the Park opens 2021 season with ‘Songs for a New… Now’

The Theatre in the Park will open the 2021 season with a virtual cabaret of all new original “Songs for a New… Now” featuring music written by Kansas City regional composers and lyricists.

The show will feature a compilation of musical numbers by 14 regional musical artists. The songs range from musical theatre to pop songs, and the artists come from all walks of life: teachers, to a high school student, to people who love to write music just for fun.

“Songs for a New… Now” will be presented streaming on demand beginning Friday, April 23, and tickets will be available for purchase at theatreinthepark.org starting April 23.

Lenexa Police hosting prescription drug takeback event

The Lenexa Police Department is participating in the DEA National Prescription Drug Takeback Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, to provide free, safe and anonymous disposal of old, unused or expired prescription pills and patches.

The event will be a drive thru format in front of the police station at 12500 W. 87th Street Parkway. A designated lane will be set up to direct participants where to dispose of their medication.

The Lenexa Police Department also offers year-round prescription drug disposal inside the lobby of the police station. Visit Lenexa.com/police for more information.

Shawnee Parks and Rec seeking volunteers for spring programs

The Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for some of its spring programs. See the list and sign-up information below: