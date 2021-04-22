Limitless Brewing of Lenexa to build new facility on 95th Street, complete with patio and taproom

Limitless Brewing, the first brewery in Lenexa, plans to build a whole new operation along 95th Street, just minutes away from their current location.

The co-owners of Limitless Brewing signed a purchase agreement with Rick Oddo of Oddo Development on Monday and made their announcement on Instagram the following day.

A new 7,000-square-foot facility will be built on an open space on the southwest corner of West 95th Street and Dice Lane.

“We’re super thankful because without our customers, we wouldn’t be doing any of this,” said Emily Mobley, one of the co-owners. “For us, we’re excited to have extra space and have the outdoor space. It really is just a better place for our customers to come and be part of the community that they’ve helped us build.”

Mobley said the new 7,000-square-foot building will house everything from production to a large patio in the back with a taproom.

Mobley and her fellow co-owners, husband Dave Mobley, Dave’s brother Steve Mobley and Darin Worthington, first opened the microbrewery and taphouse at 9765 Widmer Road in November 2018.

Like pretty much every small business in the area, Limitless Brewing was negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, business has certainly picked up this year, with the brewery seeing “tremendous growth” in both distribution and in-house sales as residents slowly venture out after stay-at-home orders, quarantines and avoiding large groups.

Meanwhile, Limitless Brewing will continue to offer to-go beer orders.

“People are going out more, and they’re looking for local, which is great,” Mobley said.

The Mobleys say Limitless Brewing started the process of looking for a new location in July 2020.

As far as next steps, the brewery is engaging with engineers and the city of Lenexa.

They hope to break ground later this summer or perhaps by September, and then open the new location by summer 2022.

“We just appreciate all the local support we’ve received,” Mobley said, “and I think our biggest thing is we aren’t Limitless, we aren’t anything without the local support.”