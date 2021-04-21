Overland Park approves new John Diemer Elementary site plan — here’s what it looks like

The Overland Park Planning Commission has approved the final site plans for the new John Diemer Elementary, 9600 Lamar Avenue.

John Diemer Elementary is being rebuilt as part of the Shawnee Mission School District’s latest $264 million bond issue that voters approved in January.

The rebuilding of John Diemer is one of the first major projects to be scheduled as par tof the bond planning, alongside the rebuilding of Westwood View Elementary.

Unlike the Westwood View project, the new John Diemer Elementary will be built on the site of the current school, which is being torn down.

During construction, Diemer students and staff will temporarily move to the Indian Creek building, 4401 W. 103rd Street, which has previously been used as a temporary school during past rebuild projects, according to city documents.

The new John Diemer Elementary will include the following features, as outlined in the planning commission meeting and in city documents:

A 78,000 square foot, two-story building.

Parking moved off of the Lamar Avenue facade, with 27 parking spots on the west side of the property and 36 spots on the south side. The east side will retain 12 parking spots.

Two fenced-in play areas, one located on the north side of the property and one on the south side.

Internal sidewalks throughout the property.

Commissioner Janie Thacker asked that a stipulation be included that SMSD will work with the city’s forester to come up with a tree preservation plan.

The district agreed during the April 12 meeting, and the planning commission unanimously approved both the preliminary and final site plans.

Since the planning commission approvals were final, the site plans will not move forward to the city council.

John Diemer students will move to the Indian Creek building in fall 2021 and will be in its new building at 9600 Lamar Avenue in 2023.