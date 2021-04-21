Briefly Noted: Lenexa Police’s Crisis Intervention Team earns national certification

Lenexa Police’s Crisis Intervention Team earns national certification

The Lenexa Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team program recently became one of four agencies, and the first municipal agency, in the United States to earn national certification.

CIT International, INC. announced the Lenexa Police Department’s certification on April 7. Above, members of the department’s Crisis Intervention Team were recognized at the Lenexa City Council’s Tuesday meeting.

“It is a high honor to be the first municipal agency in the nation to earn this certification and I believe it reflects our commitment to best serving those individuals who live with mental illness in our community,” said Police Chief Dawn Layman.

The Crisis Intervention Team program is a community partnership of law enforcement, mental health and addiction professionals, people who live with mental illness and/or addiction disorders, their families and other advocates. The community response model, combined with police-based crisis intervention training, is designed to help people in crisis access treatment rather than entering the criminal justice system.

The Lenexa Police Department has been part of CIT since 2005. More than 50% of the Lenexa Police Department personnel have volunteered for and completed CIT certification training, well above CIT International’s 20% minimum requirement.

Prairie Village adopts sustainability grant program

The city of Prairie Village Monday evening adopted a sustainability grant program for residents.

Under this program, residents would be able to receive a reimbursement of up to 20% for energy efficient home improvements. The city is designating $20,000 to this program, which is the leftover amount from the 2020 home exterior grant program.

Reclamation Clubhouse hosts open house Wednesday in Shawnee

Reclamation Clubhouse, designed by Olathe-based Pathway to Hope to create a community for residents with mental illness, is hosting an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at 7101 Quivira Road. The clubhouse is located in the basement of Emmanuel Family Church.

The public is invited to enjoy light refreshments and learn how the clubhouse members are going back to work and reaching their goals.

Roeland Park’s Jennifer Jones-Lacy heads to Merriam

Former Roeland Park Assistant City Administrator Jennifer Jones-Lacy is now working for the city of Merriam.

Following city council approval at the April 12 meeting, Jones-Lacy is taking over Meredith Hauck’s assistant city administrator role for Merriam. Jones-Lacy said in a Merriam press release she’s excited to work with residents and the city’s well-run organization.

“I look forward to working with the public to help maintain and improve livability, whether that’s through existing programs or finding new ways to deliver a service even better,” Jones-Lacy said in the release.