James Guglielmino, Mission’s Dearborn Animal Clinic founder, dies following surgery

James Guglielmino, who was well known to many local pet owners as the founder of Mission’s Dearborn Animal Clinic, died earlier this month following a surgical procedure.

Guglielmino, 80, died four days after surgery at the University of Kansas Medical Center, according to an obituary printed in the Kansas City Star. Dearborn Animal Clinic made a Facebook post on April 9, although the clinic did not share details on the cause of death or type of surgery.

The clinic encouraged those who knew Guglielmino to enjoy a night cap of scotch, love their pets and remember the “legend and the legacy [Guglielmino] leaves us.”

“It is with very heavy hearts that we lose the founder of this practice,” the Facebook post read. “A man who lived and practiced with passion and love, who will be missed more than words can describe. He was a mentor to many. He was available anytime for anything. Being a veterinarian was who he was, not just what he did.”

Guglielmino founded the clinic on Dearborn Street in 1971, and later moved to the Johnson Drive location in 1991, according to Guglielmino’s biography. He was born in Ithaca, New York, and raised in the 8,000-person town of Winsted, Connecticut.

After earning a bachelor’s of science from the University of Connecticut, Guglielmino earned his doctorate in veterinary medicine at Kansas State University in 1971. He immediately moved to Kansas City and shortly thereafter, founded Dearborn Animal Clinic, according to his biography.

Those who are interested in remembering Guglielmino, known as Dr. G, can participate in Dr. G’s WalkAbout on June 19 at Bar K, 501 Berkley Parkway. Pet owners can bring their animals, share memories, toast to Guglielmino and make scholarship contributions to his alma maters: Kansas City Kansas Community College and Kansas State University.

More information about the WalkAbout can be found on Facebook here. The clinic deferred comment to Guglielmino’s family, who could not be reached for comment for this story.