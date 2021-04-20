Briefly Noted: Former Gov. Jeff Colyer announces bid for governor

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer announces bid for governor

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer, a Republican from Johnson County, has announced his plans to seek the gubernatorial seat held by Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly.

During his announcement in Topeka, Colyer called himself the “conservative candidate” in the race for Kansas governor in 2022.

A plastic surgeon from Leawood, Colyer served as the 47th governor of Kansas from Jan. 31, 2018, to Jan. 14, 2019. He sought the Republican nomination for governor in August 2018 but lost to Kris Kobach, who lost the general election to Kelly in November. [The Kansas governor’s race heats up with a key endorsement. Here’s what to know. — The Topeka Capital-Journal]

Shawnee plans to relocate pipeline on Monticello

The city of Shawnee and Kansas Pipeline Company are planning to relocate a pipeline as part of the city’s Monticello Road improvement project.

The Shawnee City Council on April 12 unanimously approved a $656,000 agreement with the company to lead the relocation project.

Monticello Road just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway is under construction. City staff expect completion of the project by the end of this year. Before construction began, Southern Star Pipeline relocated its facilities to avoid conflicts in several locations along the corridor, according to a city memo.

Two more high-pressure gas lines across Monticello Road, owned by Kansas Pipeline Company, also need to be relocated. City staff hoped to complete this work during the Monticello project to avoid additional road closures, according to the memo.

Shawnee plans four workshops to engage public in city’s comprehensive plan

The city of Shawnee is hosting four workshops for residents to get involved in the city’s new comprehensive plan. The plan acts as a guide for housing, land use, transportation, recreation and other things.

Below is the information on each of the four workshops, which all take place from 6 to 8 p.m.:

Workshop #1 will focus on the K-7 corridor and Riverfront area

Tuesday, April 20

Fire Station 73, 6805 Hedge Lane Terrace

Tuesday, April 20 Fire Station 73, 6805 Hedge Lane Terrace Workshop #2 will focus on Shawnee Mission Parkway

Wednesday, April 21

Shawnee Station, 15810 G Shawnee Mission Parkway

Wednesday, April 21 Shawnee Station, 15810 G Shawnee Mission Parkway Workshop #3 will focus on downtown and neighborhoods

Wednesday, April 28

Shawnee Town 1929 Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive

Wednesday, April 28 Shawnee Town 1929 Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive Workshop #4 will focus on 435 corridor and landfill

Thursday, April 29

Justice Center Training Room, 5850 Renner Road

The city will enforce COVID-19 restrictions, including the face mask requirement, taking temperatures, physical distancing and availability of hand sanitizer.