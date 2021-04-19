Updates from Johnson County Community College: Digital Earth Days 2021 is here!

You’re invited to experience one of JCCC’s biggest spring semester events – Digital Earth Days 2021! Whether you’re looking for ways to unwind with nature or get outside and stay active, we have a calendar full of activities the whole family can enjoy, all from the comfort of home.

Earth Days go way back!

Earth Days celebrations date back decades at JCCC. In past years, an emphasis was placed on interdisciplinary activities and events. This year we continue that tradition with a week full of opportunities to help you make positive changes in the world, regardless of your background.

“Digital Earth Days 2021 provides ways for students and the community to get involved with events that are everything from artistic to scientific. Several activities are focused on food and local farmers, reducing our own carbon footprint and learning more about environmental

policies. This year’s programming really crosses the spectrum of multiple disciplines and interests,” said Kristy Howell, Sustainability Education and Engagement Coordinator.

Weeklong events

Your cell phone is all you need to participate in several Earth Days challenges. Share photos of your adventures on social media and don’t forget to tag the JCCC Center for Sustainability on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Plant and Animal ID Challenge

Download the free iNaturalist app and use its database to identify plants and animals in your neighborhood. Your observations could help scientists as they monitor changing patterns in local wildlife!

PaperKarma Challenge

Did you know each household receives about 850 pieces of unwanted junk mail per year? Start a subscription with the PaperKarma app to declutter your mailbox. Simply snap a picture of unwanted mail in the app and press “Unsubscribe” to remove yourself from company marketing lists – it’s that easy!

Eating Local, Leaving Less

Take this opportunity to share and highlight your favorite recipes, farmers, chefs, bakers and makers. Give your favorite local restaurants a shout out on social media! Or, brag about the veggies growing in your home garden! JCCC’s Center for Sustainability will be sharing environmentally friendly recipes, tips and tricks all week long, so keep an eye on their social media profiles.

Additional events to “attend”

The entire JCCC community is encouraged to attend these free online events:

Five Essentials for a Resilient World

Wednesday, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. via Zoom

Sami Aaron from local nonprofit The Resilient Activist will share how to develop tools that can help you act in ways that benefit humans, non-humans and our planet’s ecosystems. Register now.

Lunch (or Latte!) and Learn

Friday, noon via Zoom and Facebook Live

Grab your coffee, lunch or snack and join the JCCC Center for Sustainability and Arts Education experts – along with our favorite co-conspirator and “raptivist” Joey Feinstein – as they share what they’ve learned from children about climate change. This event will be broadcast via the Center for Sustainability’s Facebook account, but you can register to watch via Zoom.

More information

We hope students and community members of all ages enjoy Digital Earth Days 2021. Learn more about each event and make plans to join!