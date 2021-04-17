Your Community: elementia issue xviii reception

Celebrate the 18th issue of elementia, the teen literary magazine published by Johnson County Library, by joining the virtual reception on Friday, April 23 at 7 pm. Explore this issue’s theme “Bodies” with readings from published teens, artwork, music and a keynote performance from poet Franny Choi.

Franny Choi is the author of two poetry collections, Soft Science (Alice James Books) and Floating, Brilliant, Gone (Write Bloody Publishing), as well as a chapbook, Death by Sex Machine (Sibling Rivalry Press). She is a Kundiman Fellow, a 2019 Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellow, and a graduate of the University of Michigan’s Helen Zell Writers Program. A former News Editor at Hyphen Magazine, she co-hosts the podcast VS alongside fellow Dark Noise Collective member Danez Smith. She is a current Gaius Charles Bolin Fellow in English at Williams College.

elementia is Johnson County Library’s award-winning teen literary magazine published to represent and uplift young adults. The magazine’s editorial and design committees include high school students from all over Johnson County who volunteer their time to read and discuss each submitted piece. elementia accepts original poetry, fiction, nonfiction, graphic stories, photography and illustrations. Library staff offer workshops on graphic design and critique skills to help committee members hone their judging skills.

Printed copies of elementia issue xviii will be available at Johnson County Library branches starting Saturday, April 24. All previous issues are available online at jocolibrary.org/teens/elementia.

To register for the virtual reception for elementia on Friday, April 23, visit the event page on jocolibrary.org. The event will be hosted using Zoom and ON24 and will have live closed captions.

