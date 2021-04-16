Briefly Noted: COVID-19 vaccine slots available at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission clinic Saturday

COVID-19 vaccination appointments available via AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available to people 16 and older on April 17.

The first dose Pfizer vaccinations will be administered at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood at 13720 Roe Avenue. Appointments can be made online here by clicking on the “schedule vaccination button.”

Second doses will be available on May 7 at the same location. Appointments are required for the clinic.

Thrift World, Community Services League to host Spring Cleaning for a Cause

Thrift World and Community Services League are hosting a Spring Cleaning for a Cause on APril 17 at B&B Theatres in Overland Park, 8601 W. 135th Street.

The public can drop off items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot. Accepted items are as follows: