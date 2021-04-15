Shawnee Mission School District to hire dozens of new staff to help students who struggled in pandemic

The Shawnee Mission School District wants to spend millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds in coming years to hire dozens of new educators in an effort to address the negative impacts of COVID-19 on students’ learning.

Why it matters: SMSD officials say it could take years for some kids to get back on track following a year of uncertainty and disruption caused by the pandemic.

Several key indicators show that SMSD students — especially non-white students and middle and high schoolers — have seen their academic performance slide over the past year, much of which has been spent in remote and hybrid learning.

Chronic absenteeism jumps

The district says chronic absenteeism — generally defined as a student missing 9 or more days of school in a semester — has gone up for all students.

But the spikes are most pronounced for Black and Hispanic students and English Language Learners.

For all students, chronic absenteeism topped 16% this year, up from 12% in 2018-19, the last school year not affected by COVID-19.

For Black students, the chronic absenteeism rate jumped from 20% to 29%

For Hispanic students, chronic absenteeism went up from 15% to 24%.

For ELL students, chronic absenteeism went up from 15% to 27%.

For white students, chronic absenteeism went up from 9.7% to 11%.

Chronic absenteeism has also been slightly higher for students learning remotely, at 16%, compared to students learning in a combination of in-person and hybrid modes, at 15.4%.

But that gap was more pronounced at the high school level. Nearly 27% of high school students in remote learning mode have been chronically absent this year, compared to 20% of their peers in in-person/hybrid mode.

Dan Gruman, SMSD’s Director of Assessment and Research, told the Board of Education this week that many factors impact absenteeism.

“Especially at the secondary level, it’s very easy to sleep in or not join classes remotely or have technology issues and not attend class. Being in quarantine or isolation can impact attendance, too” he said.

‘F’ grades go up

In addition, the number of ‘F’ grades students received this year has also spiked, with the biggest increase coming in middle school.

In middle school, the total number of ‘F’ grades makes up 15% of all grades. In the previous two years, ‘F’ grades made up just 5% of all grades handed out in middle school.

In high school, ‘F’s went up to 11% of all grades, an increase from 5% in each of the prior two years.

In grades 7, 8 and 9, roughly one-third of all students in each of those grades failed at least one course.

Average GPA in middle and high school, as a result, also declined this year. In middle school, the average GPA dropped from 3.11 to 2.78. In high school, average GPA fell from 2.91 to 2.76.

Gruman told the board that the district’s analysis shows grades and chronic absenteeism are linked.

“Students who are identified as chronically absent are 11 times more likely to have at least one course failure,” he said. “That tells us: you have to show up to school.”

Federal funds to hire new staff

At this week’s Board of Education workshop, district administrators laid out a plan to use millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds to address the pandemic’s impacts on academics.

The main thrust of the district’s response will be hiring dozens of new educators, including classroom teachers, counselors and school social workers to help lower class sizes and address specific student needs.

“This is one-time money, a chance to make a big impact on our kids and providing support for students,” outgoing Superintendent Mike Fulton said Monday. “This money is absolutely essential to meet children’s social, emotional and academic needs. This money matters.”

Included in the district’s hiring plan:

7 school-based social workers,

a new counselor for each of the district’s 5 high schools (four will be hired with federal funds, a fifth will be paid for through a local foundation grant),

18 new elementary teachers to help reduce class sizes,

more than 50 substitute teachers, to enable full-time teachers to support students outside of regular class time and do professional development/collaboration,

10 secondary math teachers,

and 6.5 positions for elementary instructional coaches.

In addition, more personnel could be hired on the recommendation of district-level elementary, middle and high school response teams (called “CARES teams”), which are each set to get budgeted $675,000.

Below is a screen shot of the district’s plan to allocate roughly $10.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds over the next academic year:

ESSR II funds will come from the federal pandemic relief bill passed and signed into law in December 2020. This is a different round of relief money from $3.8 million SMSD has already allocated for various needs during the pandemic.

In addition to new staff, the biggest single line item in this new plan — $2.3 million — will pay for ongoing improvements to schools’ ventilation and HVAC systems.

Deputy Superintendent Michelle Hubbard, who will take over as Superintendent in July, said the district anticipates another, bigger round of relief to come from the more recently approved American Recovery Plan, which President Biden signed into law in March.

That additional influx of money, Hubbard said, should enable SMSD to sustain these newly hired positions for up to three academic years.

“But I want to be clear: these positions will have to be either reduced or absorbed into the budget in the 2023-24 school year when these funds go away,” she told the board Monday. “That could be a pretty tough time I imagine.”

Still, the board of education and district administrators were in general agreement Monday that the new positions need to be hired in order to respond to the learning losses students suffered this year during the pandemic.

“We understand there is a lot of urgency to get kids back to where they were,” Hubbard said. “This is a process, it’s going to take time … but we hope [these hires] will help kids get back on track.”