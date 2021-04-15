Briefly Noted: GoFundMe raises $25,000 for family of child killed in Gardner wreck

GoFundMe raises money for family after child’s death in car accident

The community has rallied in support around the Dilks family after a car accident Monday that killed their 8-year-old daughter.

As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe page has raised nearly $26,000 to pay for funeral and other expenses for Callie Dilks. Callie and three other members of her family were involved in a car accident on Monday, April 12.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the SUV that the four members of the family were riding in was struck by a roofing truck at the intersection of 175th Street and Four Corners Road Monday morning.

The initial collision pushed the SUV into two other vehicles. The three other passengers in the SUV — who have not been identified — were all hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. No other driver or passenger in any of the other vehicles was injured, according to investigators.

All proceeds from the GoFundeMe campaign go toward funeral expenses and other needs for Ricky and Amanda Dilks, Callie’s parents.

Cash or checks can be sent to The ARC, 132 E. Main St., Gardner, KS 66030.

Developer plans new office and warehouse on Martindale in Shawnee

The Shawnee Planning Commission unanimously agreed to approve a final site plan and final plat for Harris OFfice/Warehouse, a new commercial development planned for the 6700 block of Martindale Road.

The project involves a roughly 19,000-square-foot industrial speculative building with flexible space for up to seven tenants. The site is on undeveloped land, and the proposed project includes a new building, parking lot, landscaping, a trash enclosure and on-site infrastructure improvements.

Kansas law named for Lenexa firefighter expands benefits to families of fallen first responders

A new Kansas bill named after a Lenexa firefighter and signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly expands benefits to the families of firefighters and police officers who die as a result of a service-connected condition.

For the family of Mike Wells of the Lenexa Fire Department, his death from cancer is now considered a line-of-duty death, making his family eligible for greater benefits.

“I want him to know that we love him, and that his fight mattered,” said Katie Wells, the widow of Mike Wells, “and that through this bill, we’re going to continue to help other people, just like he did.” [Kansas law named after Lenexa firefighter expands benefits to families of fallen first responders —WDAF]

Westwood participates in National Donate Life Month

The city of Westwood is participating in National Donate Life Month, which celebrates and encourages becoming organ donors.

Westwood will be participating in National Donate Life Month Sidewalk Chalk Day on April 15, for which residents are invited to decorate their sidewalks in support of donations. Residents who participate are encouraged to share their creations on social media using #GiveHopeShareLife and #BlueGreenDay.

The city will also be dying the city fountain green on April 16 for National Donate Life Blue and Green Day.