Pickleball, drinks and more — Overland Park advances plan for entertainment hub on Metcalf

A new pickleball, bar and entertainment concept is coming to 91st and Metcalf in Overland Park.

SERV Promontory aims to be a mixed-use commercial development with plans for pickleball courts, a bar, restaurants and other entertainment.

The owner, Arbor Development LLC, and the developer, Launch Development, have proposed revisions to the preliminary plan, which had previously called for a mix of residential with commercial spaces.

The project is located next to the Promontory Apartments, which are now open.

SERV’s revised preliminary plans call for:

Six pickleball courts in a roughly 14,000-square-foot recreation building

A dining area about 5,000 square feet in size

Seven “container” structures that will be used for: Restaurants Retail A coffee kiosk A bar Restrooms Storage

Two outdoor pickleball courts with seating area

A performance stage

A large TV screen

Below are some additional design renderings:

‘An exciting time for Overland Park’

Cary Taylor, director of restaurant and retail services for Kansas City-based Crossroads Real Estate Group, which is handling leasing for the project, said the development team is ready to add to the excitement along the Metcalf Avenue corridor from downtown Overland Park to I-435.

“It’s just such an exciting time for Overland Park,” Taylor said. “It’s really one of the hottest areas in the Kansas City metro, so we knew that we were sitting on something pretty great that already had a very good asset in the Promontory Apartments.”

Taylor said they have not locked down any vendors for SERV Promontory but will begin that process soon. However, they are looking into ice cream and wholesale coffee vendors as well as adding a guest chef kitchen.

The retail vendors will likely be local makers, and the complex will also feature family-friendly games and entertainment like cornhole as well as a rooftop patio and a drive thru for the coffee shop.

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted 9-1 to approve a revised preliminary plan for the site on the northeast corner of 91st and Metcalf.

Commissioner Holly Streeter-Schaefer cast the lone dissenting vote. Commissioner George Lund was absent.

Streeter-Schaefer raised concerns that the building materials for the proposed containers on the site are different from the design criteria for the entire Promontory development, including the neighboring apartments.

City staff also expressed concerns about the stage and any noise impact on surrounding properties. However, these issues are likely to be addressed at a final development plan, according to city documents.

Construction is slated to start later this year and is anticipated to take about a year to complete.