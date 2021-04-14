Briefly Noted: Mission Woods’ Palmer Square Capital gets name on KC NWSL team’s jerseys

Mission Woods-based Palmer Square Capital named founding partner of KC’s new pro women’s soccer league

Kansas City’s new National Women’s Soccer League’s club has announced Palmer Square Capital Management as its first Founding Partner and the Inaugural Season kit sponsor.

The team’s Challenge Cup kit will also feature the logo of Palmer Square, a $15 billion asset management firm based in Mission Woods.

“Palmer Square stands out in asset management not only as a majority woman-owned firm, but for its leadership helping clients align their values with investments,” said Amber Cox, chief operating officer of KC NWSL. “Palmer Square’s expertise and proven success are a perfect fit for our team’s mission to elevate our athletes and community and promote and empower women.”

Palmer Square is led by wife-and-husband team Angie and Chris Long, co-founders of the soccer club alongside Brittany Matthews.

Prairie Village to host blood drive April 20, 21

The city of Prairie Village, as part of SevenDays 2021, is hosting a blood drive on April 20 and 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

SevenDays is an organization that intends “to increase kindness through knowledge, mindset and behaviors” through a week’s worth of experiences, according to its website. Each day has a theme, such as “love” and “discover,” or “connect” and “others,” which are April 20 and 21 themes, respectively. Those interested in participating in the blood drive can book an appointment online here, and enter group code: CBS3.

Shawnee Indian Mission hosts native plant sale, calls for orders

Shawnee Indian Mission’s native plant sale pick-up is on April 24, and SIM is calling for orders as vendors are selling out of some plants.

Pre-shop and pre-order runs through April 20 from Green Thumb Gardens and Missouri Wildflower Nursery. Orders can be made online here for Green Thumb and here for Wildflower.

When making orders, customers should mention that they are ordering for SIM for proceeds to benefit the organization. Pick-up will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the East building parking lot.

Shawnee approves bond issuance for Maranatha Christian Academy’s new campus

The Shawnee City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to authorize the issuance of Education Facility Revenue Bonds for Maranatha Christian Academy’s new campus.

Maranatha is building a new campus at the northeast corner of 71st Street and Silverheel Street. The principal amount of the bonds is not to exceed $13 million.

Councilmember Lindsey Constance mentioned that she hoped the neighbors and the school had a continual line of communication as the project progresses.