The Golden Scoop, Overland Park ice cream shop employing adults with developmental disabilities, opens Wednesday

The Golden Scoop, a new ice cream shop in Overland Park that employs individuals with developmental disabilities, is preparing for its long-anticipated grand opening.

Co-owners Michelle Reeves, Lindsay Krumbholz and Amber Schreiber founded the concept in an effort to take the mission — to provide job skills to individuals with developmental disabilities — of a nonprofit that Reeves and Krumbholz worked for to the next level.

The Golden Scoop, 9540 Nall Avenue, doesn’t just aim to provide developmentally disabled individuals with a job. The ice cream shop and cafe hopes to showcase the talent they bring to the table, Reeves said.

“We are so excited to open,” Reeves said. “Our Super Scoopers [their employees’ job titles] have been training for the last two weeks and are ready for the community to come in, see what we are about and try some ice cream.”

The Golden Scoop will feature eight ice cream flavors for its grand opening Wednesday, including ‘My Father Was A Jam Maker,’ a strawberry ice cream made with a jam from a local company owned by a Super Scooper’s brother.

KC Bier Co.’s Dunkel ice cream, Reeves’ favorite flavor, and Lucy 41 — a dairy-free vanilla option named after Super Scooper Lucy Wagner, and the number of tries it took to perfect the recipe — will also be available for the grand opening.

While The Golden Scoop intended to open in January 2021, Reeves said the delayed opening turned out to be a blessing — the team was able to nail down some more of its flavors and open just in time for the summer season.

The Golden Scoop has received an abundance of community support, Reeves said, and she, her fellow co-owners and Super Scoopers are ready to share their mission ad ice cream with the public.

“The community support has been almost overwhelming,” Reeves said. “We have had so many local vendors donate time, talent, resources and labor. We have had several businesses reach out for potential partnerships and of course, support. Everyone is rooting for The Golden Scoop.”

The Golden Scoop opens Wednesday, April 14. They plan to be open each week Wednesday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.