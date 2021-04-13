SevenDays 2021 kicks off Tuesday — how you can participate

SevenDays 2021 — an annual celebration meant to promote acts of kindness around Johnson County and the Kansas City metro — kicks off Tuesday, April 13.

Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn issued a proclamation last week with unanimous city council approval recognizing April 13 through April 25 as SevenDays Week in Leawood.

Other cities have followed suit, including Bonner Springs, Lenexa, Merriam, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village and Shawnee in Kansas, and Parkville, Independence and Kansas City in Missouri.

Proceeds from the SevenDays series will go to benefit the Faith Always Wins Foundation.

For the second year in a row, the events scheduled for SevenDays will be offered virtually because of COVID-19.

Seven years for SevenDays

Mindy Corporon and her family founded the Merriam-based, nonprofit Faith Always Wins Foundation and SevenDays in 2014, shortly after her son and father were murdered by a gunman outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

On April 13, 2014, Corporon’s son, Reat Underwood, 14, and her father, Dr. William Corporon, 69, were shot and killed outside the community center, and Terri LaManno, 53, was shot and killed nearby at Village Shalom retirement community.

The killer was a self-described neo-Nazi and white supremacist from Missouri, who said he intended to kill as many Jewish people as he could that day. None of his three victims were Jewish.

He was convicted of murder in late 2015 and sentenced to death. Last month, his lawyers argued for his death sentence to be reversed.

At the Leawood City Council’s meeting last week, SevenDays Director Jill Andersen said the SevenDays series was intended to “provide opportunities for all people to increase kindness through knowledge, mindset and behaviors.”

SevenDays events are free except the Kindness Walk, which costs $36 per person. Attendees can register for and read an updated list of events at givesevendays.org.

A list of events for SevenDays 2021:

Tuesday, April 13: Love Day (6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.):

Participate in an interactive watch party live on YouTube, which will recognize local teens making a difference in their communities.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green will also be recognized with the new Ripple of Kindness Award.

Register for free here.

Thursday, April 15: Discover Day (6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.):

Join a virtual tour of a local Hindu temple and see a cooking demonstration of an Indian dish and a comparison of a day in the life of an Indian and an American teen.

Register here or subscribe to SevenDays’ YouTube page.

Saturday, April 17: You Day (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.):

Focus on you, with three activities focused on caring for mind, body and soul.

This day includes a virtual yoga session and talk from a life coach.

Register here.

Monday, April 19: Go Day (6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.):

Engage in an interfaith workshop with a diverse panel of representatives from four faith traditions.

A virtual tour of the Islamic Center of Johnson County will also be included, since this day falls during the holy month of Ramadan.

Register here.

Tuesday, April 20: Connect Day (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.):

Join this women’s networking event focused on kindness, interfaith understanding and healing.

Register via Zoom here.

Thursday, April 22: Others Day (6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.):

Listen to Nobel Peace Prize nominee Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish share his journey of peace and human dignity and participate in a conversation with Rev. Adam Hamilton of Church of the Resurrection and Rabbi Arthur Nemitoff of The Temple-Congregation B’nai Jehudah.

Register for the live Zoom event here.

Sunday, April 25: Onward Day (all day):