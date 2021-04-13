Destination Pet clinic offering grooming and boarding services coming to Prairie Village

Destination Pet, a Colorado-based veterinary clinic and pet boarder, is making its way to Prairie Village.

The new business is set to open at 7600 State Line Road in the former Reece Nichols location at State Line Center.

The Prairie Village Planning Commission last week unanimously approved a special use permit — related to the overnight boarding services — for the soon-to-be franchise.

Based in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Destination Pet will offer veterinary, pet daycare and grooming services during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The 10,000 square-foot site will be able to hold up to 70 pets total, 58 dogs and 12 cats.

Destination Pet is “on a mission to redefine pet health and pet care” by providing high quality care and an “integrated ‘whole health’ approach,” according to its website.

The founders have more than a century in pet services combined.

Nancy Wallerstein, a Prairie Village Planning Commissioner, asked whether Destination Pet planned to walk animals for relief purposes in the surrounding residential neighborhood by the shopping center.

A company representative at the planning commission meeting said it is not the business’ usual practice to walk pets. Still, commissioners included in their recommendation a clause prohibiting the business from doing so.

Additionally, the company is planning to convert five parking spaces behind the State Line Center storefront into a relief area for animals. If there are animals staying overnight as part of the boarding services, at least one employee will stay overnight with the animals.

The Prairie Village City Council will formally consider approving the special use permit at its May 3 meeting.

Destination Pet could not immediately be reached for comment for this story.