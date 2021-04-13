Briefly Noted: Olathe Board of Education keeps mask mandate, receives second complaint 

Olathe Board of Education keeps mask mandate, receives second complaint

The Olathe Board of Education approved maintaining the district’s mask mandate, Fox 4 reports — making it the third Johnson County school district to keep mask orders alongside Blue Valley and USD 232.

Following a parent complaint — including a request that their child be exempt from wearing a mask —the board of education held a hearing regarding the complaint on April 6. Another parent complained following that hearing, and a second hearing was held Monday afternoon, Fox 4 reports.

Parents who don’t want their child wearing a mask are encouraged to submit an opt-out form with the Olathe School District. Still, there must be a demonstrated medical need that prohibits the child from wearing a mask, Fox 4 reports. [Olathe Board of Education upholds mask mandate, faces second complaint — WDAF]

Lane closures on Prairie Star Parkway, Woodland

Lane closures along Prairie Star Parkway and Woodland Road in Lenexa start this week as the city prepares for a mill and overlay.

Drivers will need to plan for lane closures and flaggers directing traffic along Prairie Star Parkway and Woodland Road started Monday. No full closures are planned. These locations will be impacted:

Prairie Star Parkway from Monticello Terrace to the bridges just west of Ridgeview Road

Woodland Road from Prairie Star Parkway to 95th Street

Concrete work is expected to last about two weeks, and crews on April 26 may start milling and paving the roadway for about three weeks.

Lenexa hosting blood drive for SevenDays event

Lenexa is hosting a blood drive April 14 in conjunction with SevenDays: Make a Ripple, Change the World.

SevenDays is a weeklong series of events by the Faith Always Wins Foundation to promote acts of kindness and interfaith understanding. The blood drive runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lenexa Community Center, 13420 Oak St.

Appointments for the blood drive can be made at savealifenow.org/group. Enter Group Code: CBDH.

Johnson County Museum offering behind-the-scenes tour of collections storage

The Johnson County Museum is offering a tour of its collections storage facility at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center on Wednesday, April 14.

The program is for participants age 16 or older and will include more than 19,300 3D objects and more than 1 million images, according to a press release.

The one-hour program will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Physical distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged during this event.

For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at JCPRD.com, click on “Activity Search,” and look for activity number 7425.

To schedule a separate tour for a group of six to 12 people, or a tour for youth, call (913) 715-2570.