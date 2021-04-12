Updates from Johnson County Community College: Setting the stage with JCCC president Dr. Andy Bowne

As we approach the one-year mark of Dr. Andy Bowne’s presidency, we reflect on his first few months, his recent accomplishments and look to his plans for the future of Johnson County Community College.

First 90 days

Dr. Andy Bowne was named JCCC’s sixth president on July 1, 2020, after previously serving as senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Indiana Community College System. Stepping into this role during the COVID-19 pandemic was a transition that required understanding and adaptation.

“It was different than I’m sure anyone anticipated in the early stages of the presidential search process. In-person interactions would be far more personal than what we typically experienced on Zoom meetings. I was fortunate to meet with people face-to-face, but that was still far fewer than what I imagined. And yet, we managed to make good progress!” Dr. Bowne said.

Dr. Bowne began his leadership post with a 90-day plan – the foundation of a new vision for JCCC.

“Our first months and year together set the stage for how we serve students and the community, and how we care for each other at JCCC. We exist for our students and to be the community’s college and so our work must focus on student success. I believe our focus must be on equitable student access, success and post-completion success,” Bowne said.

During his first months as JCCC president, Dr. Bowne spent considerable time listening and learning from key stakeholders to better understand how we serve students and the community.

In order to gain input from all areas of campus, a Strategic Planning Council was created to make recommendations on planning goals, strategies and action plans at the College. This council includes Dr. Bowne, Cabinet members, faculty and staff and student representatives.

Paragon President award

Dr. Bowne’s commitment to students has not gone unnoticed. The Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society recently selected him for a 2021 Paragon President Award. This award recognizes new college presidents for their outstanding support of student success.

More than 500 college presidents from across the country were eligible to receive the award and only 22 were selected. Recipients were nominated by PTK students from their colleges.

“Phi Theta Kappa is an important part of how we engage students in pursuing academic excellence at JCCC. In the end, our students win. It’s an honor to serve as president of Johnson County Community College and I appreciate the recognition from our outstanding PTK Chapter,” said Dr. Bowne.

Looking ahead

As president, Dr. Bowne provides a vision for JCCC and works to fulfill this vision through leadership, collaboration and alignment of focus. Dr. Bowne and JCCC’s Board of Trustees are committed to the following goals and objectives:

Establish a culture of holistic diversity, equity and inclusion

Increase equitable student success outcomes

Increase mutually beneficial partnerships with high schools, employers and community organizations

Increase access and enrollment in Credit and Continuing Education programs

Re-imagine the future of JCCC

Learn more

More information on Dr. Bowne and his presidential goals can be found on JCCC’s President’s Office page.