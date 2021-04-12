Prairie Village residents may soon be able to get reimbursed for making homes greener

The city of Prairie Village is considering adopting a new sustainability grant program to encourage homeowners to reduce their carbon footprint.

Last year, city staff was directed by the city council to develop the program, but further consideration was tabled due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of funding.

But in January, city staff brought it to the council’s attention that there was $20,000 left over from the 2020 exterior grant program, which reimburses homeowners for certain exterior improvements. City officials say that program saw less participation last year, due in part to the pandemic.

Now, the city council will take a formal vote at the April 19 meeting to approve the sustainability grant program for 2021 with a total budget of $20,000.

Residents must meet the following requirements to qualify for the program as written:

All projects must be approved by the city’s building official, and must meet the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code requirements.

The project must be for a one or two-family dwelling.

Property owners must be current on all property taxes and must be free of code violations.

Any one homeowner will be able to earn up to $2,500 in grants, depending on the size of their project.

“The way we wrote this is that these are possible improvements but not limited,” Deputy City Administrator Jamie Robichaud said. “It gives the building official the ability to exercise some discretion in reviewing applications to accommodate some improvements that will improve energy efficiency that perhaps weren’t included when putting the program together.”

If the grant fund is approve, here is how residents could go about potentially earning money to go towards making their home more energy efficient:

Conduct a home energy audit

If a resident is willing to pay for a home energy audit — conducted by a certified auditor — the city would reimburse the resident for up to 20% of the audit cost.

The audit could help the resident get a better understanding of the options they have to improve their home’s energy efficiency and decrease their carbon footprint.

Building officials can also use discretion to determine whether or not a project not listed under the program’s eligibility qualifies for a grant, Deputy City Administrator Jamie Robichaud said.

Focus on green energy

Solar panel arrays and wind power technologies are both eligible projects for the program.

Geothermal heating and cooling projects are also included in the program eligibility description included in city documents.

Similar to the home exterior improvement grant program, the sustainability program will reimburse residents for up to 20% of their expenses with a minimum owner investment of $2,500.

The program reimbursement amounts are a minimum of $500 on a $2,500 investment, and a maximum of $2,500 for a $12,500 investment.

Update appliances, fixtures