K-7 ramps at SM Parkway will be closed for construction, starting April 12

Drivers on K-7 Highway in western Shawnee should be on alert with a major construction project expected to begin Monday, April 12.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin repairing the surface of the overpass where 67th Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway cross over K-7.

According to a press release, KDOT expects to complete the $1.2 million project — for which Topeka-based PCI Roads, LLC is the contractor — by mid-September.

Work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and also on Saturdays as needed, and “includes concrete patching, overlay and expansion joints,” of the overpass that takes Shawnee Mission Parkway and 67th Street over K-7, according to the release.

Drivers can expect the following two highway ramps to be closed for the duration of the project:

The southbound K-7 to eastbound 67th Street ramp

The northbound K-7 to westbound 67th ramp.

According to KDOT’s Kansas City metro traffic map, there are about 26,000 drivers along K-7 north of the bridge and 28,7000 drivers along K-7 south of the bridge daily who could be impacted by the closures.

No other ramps are anticipated to close for the project, according to the release.

Signage, barricades, traffic cones and concrete safety barriers will be used for traffic control.

KDOT encourages drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs while driving through, and approaching, a highway work zone.