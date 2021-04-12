I-35 rollover crash in Overland Park leaves 2 women injured

Two older women suffered minor injuries following a rollover crash on Interstate 35 in Overland Park on Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 south of 75th Street.

According to recorded radio traffic, both women are in their 80s.

Their car was reportedly clipped by another vehicle and rolled onto its roof. It was not immediately known if the other vehicle stopped after the crash.

Initial reports indicate that both women were wearing seat belts and climbed out of the overturned car on their own.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the women to a nearby hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.