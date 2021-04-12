Briefly Noted: Tomahawk Elementary School observes Autism Acceptance Month 

Tomahawk Elementary School observes Autism Acceptance Month

Tomahawk Elementary School is observing Autism Acceptance Month this April.

The school is lit blue each night as part of the observance, and is doing so with the help of neighbors who participate in the Prairie Village Candy Cane Lane display. Additionally, students and staff will engage in lessons to learn more about the experiences of students with autism on Thursdays.

On April 29, there will be a cumulative visual, sound and touch simulation lesson. District officials say the goal is to help all students understand life with autism.

Roeland Park seeks muralists for W. 47th Street, Roe Lane

The city of Roeland Park is looking for artist proposals for a mural near W. 47th Street and Roe Lane.

The mural will be part of a collection of seven murals about the city’s history and culture, according to the city’s weekly email newsletter. The overall theme for the murals will be “Uniquely Rooted,” the city’s motto, but other themes include history, community and business, families and pets, giving back and art.

Those interested can learn more about the application process online here.

JCCC President receives award for support of student success

Andy Browne, president of Johnson County Community College, recently received the 2021 Paragon President Award from the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

The “award acknowledges new college presidents for their outstanding support of student success,” according to a press release. Browne, who was named president in July 2020, was honored at the society’s annual, virtual convention PTK Catalyst 2021.

“Phi Theta Kappa is an important part of how we engage students in pursuing academic excellence at JCCC,” Browne said in the release. “In the end, our students win. It’s an honor to serve as president of Johnson County Community College and I appreciate the recognition from our outstanding PTK Chapter.”