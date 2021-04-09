SMSD News: Enroll your Pre-K and kindergarten students now

Next week, from April 10 through 16, marks the week of the young child, a time dedicated to celebrating early learning, young children, their educators, and communities.

As this week is celebrated nationally, the SMSD schools will be enrolling some of its youngest students in Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten and getting ready to hold spring kickoff events in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year.

Are you interested in finding out more about Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten in the SMSD? Find out more by clicking here.

How to enroll

If you are a family new to the Shawnee Mission School District , click here to access online enrollment.

If you already have children enrolled and attending Shawnee Mission Schools, you should log into your Skyward Family Access account and select New Student Enrollment to enroll your incoming pre-K or kindergarten student.

When prompted on the application form, please be sure to indicate whether you are enrolling for pre-kindergarten or kindergarten, and that the enrollment is for the 2021-2022 school year.

This online opportunity:

Allows families to complete the enrollment documentation for pre-kindergarten or kindergarten

Reserves a spot for pre-kindergarten families

Allows the district to begin to plan to welcome our incoming early learners to our schools.

About SMSD kindergarten

According to Kansas law, a child must be 5 years of age on or before August 31 to be enrolled in kindergarten.

Shawnee Mission offers a free, full-day kindergarten experience for all students.

Each of our 34 elementary schools will hold kindergarten kick-off events between April 12-23. These events are designed to provide students an opportunity to spend some time in the school setting, while parents ask questions and prepare for their child’s kindergarten experience. Click here for a list of dates by school.

Your child’s school will send more specific information on how to sign up for a session to ensure health and safety protocols.

If you are unsure of where your child will attend school, you may find out more by using the “School Finder” on this page.

Pre-kindergarten information

Pre-kindergarten eligibility requires a child to be 4 years of age on or before August 31 (but not kindergarten eligible) in order to enroll.

In 2021-22, the Shawnee Mission School District will continue to offer fee and no-fee pre-kindergarten options for families at select schools. Pre-kindergarten in Shawnee Mission is a half-day program.

Wraparound care options are available at some sites through third-party partners, Johnson County Parks and Recreation (JCPRD) and YMCA.

For more information regarding site locations and programming information, please click here. Information about wraparound care programs can be found here: YMCA and JCPRD.

Pre-kindergarten will hold kickoff events at our schools where we have pre-k classrooms during the week of May 3-7, 2021. This by-appointment visit will include an opportunity to visit the school. Students should join their parent in order that the pre-kindergarten screener can be administered. Following online enrollment (linked above), more information about how to reserve your appointment will be shared with you by the school where your child will attend.