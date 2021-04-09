Shawnee Mission Faces: Marshall Rimann, semi-retired liquor store owner, actor, photographer

Marshall Rimann has been quite busy for a semi-retired businessman.

As a photographer, he enjoys capturing the stories of each face. While not a veteran himself, Rimann wanted to capture the lives and stories of local veterans.

In November 2020, just after Veterans Day, he and a friend, Ronald Tennissen, published a book of pictures called “Veterans of the Heartland.” Many of the veterans featured in the book live in Johnson County and the Kansas City metro area.

They’ve printed at least 300 copies and counting. Proceeds of book purchases go toward the Heartland Honor Flight Program. Click here to order a copy.



Born and raised in Johnson County and a graduate of Shawnee Mission East, Rimann graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, with a history degree.

Besides photography, Marshall Rimann also enjoys acting — you might have seen him on stage (pre-COVID) at many theatres around town: Theatre in the Park, The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center, The Barn Players Community Theatre, Leawood Stage Company, and Music Theatre Kansas City.

A lifelong business owner, he and his wife, Mary Rimann, are the original owners of Rimann Liquors of Lenexa. The couple recently sold the store to a long-time employee who had part ownership. The Rimanns retain ownership of another store, Rimann Liquors of Prairie Village.

The Rimanns, who celebrate 43 years of marriage this year, live in Prairie Village with their Jack Russell terrier, Sandy.

Photography has been my hobby, and I’ve always wanted to improve it. One of the things I really enjoy taking pictures of is people because I feel every person’s face has a story to it.

A couple years ago, in 2019, Mary and I were in Boise, Idaho, and there happened to be a convention of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association in town. So there was all these combat veterans that were motorcycle guys, had converged on Boise, Idaho, and they were in our hotel and downtown.

We got to meeting different ones and talking to them, and I was taking their pictures. I got home and I’m thinking, well yeah, I want to take more pictures of people, I need to have a theme. And I thought, why not veterans?

I know a lot of vets just because I know a number of people, and many of them have been military veterans: either customers or friends, neighbors, or through the Lenexa Rotary Club or the [Lenexa] chamber. And a lot of people my age were veterans of Vietnam.

I told Mary about my idea, which was to take a picture of the veteran and maybe put in a little short bio, just a few sentences, and maybe a picture from back in the day of them. She knows me well enough; she said well, you’ll need some help with that. She said that in a nice way.

And so my friend, Ron Tennissen, volunteered to help me. I said if you could take the notes and write the text, and I’ll take the pictures. Ron is a veteran himself, his story is in there too. Ron was an Army veteran of Vietnam. So we started thinking well, once again, we know a lot of vets, but we want to expand it beyond that. And the first person we did talk to because we knew him and we wanted to start with someone we felt comfortable with, was Craig Denny.

So we started reaching out with vets we know, and we realized about halfway into the project that, so far, we had very few women and no people of color, which obviously is a big part of the veteran group.

So we reached out through various contacts — friends with the NAACP, and various people, there’s a note thanking them in the front — to help put us together with a more diverse group of veterans. And they really came through, so now we have included Asian Americans, African Americans, Native American is in there, a member of the Muscogee Creek tribe, and several women, several very, very impressive women, too. We feel we did a pretty good job in telling their story.

It felt great, it really did, because we worked a year on it. Actually, we had our first interview in October or November of ‘19, and we finished it up this past October. It kind of slowed down there during the stay-at-home mandate.

I think it’s immensely important for people to remember the sacrifices that military people have done for our country, and not just through Vietnam but through current days. There’s one lady in there, she’s 40 years old, she might be 41 now, she just retired after 20 years in the Marine Corps., and the first thing she did was turn around and she settled in the Kansas City area, and she ran for the Lee’s Summit school board and she’s the first African-American woman, and I think the first African American, on the Lee’s Summit school board.

We would start out talking to the different veterans and they would almost universally say well, I really don’t have a story to tell.

Not all of them were combat veterans. There’s support veterans, there were draftees, we have service academy members, graduates, career people, and people that did the minimum. One guy did less than the minimum of two years. But anyone that was recognized as a veteran by the government was the only qualification we were looking for.

Because once again, each one of them served their country, and each one of them has a story. And the feedback we’ve gotten from the veterans has been very good. It’s been very positive.

It was an amazing personal experience for Ron and I to listen to these stories from strangers and from good friends that we had never heard the complete story of. It was very, very gratifying.