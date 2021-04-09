Briefly Noted: Overland Park resident continues to make masks one year later 

Overland Park resident continues to make masks one year later

Sharon Sheldon, an Overland Park resident, is still sewing face masks — a donation effort she began a year ago when COVID-19 hit.

Sheldon has made about 1,600 masks since the beginning of the pandemic, and has been able to donate them locally, nationally and even internationally. While locals who are able to donate materials or pay for masks help the cause, if someone can’t afford one, Sheldon will give them a mask.

A church friend, Amy Valera, has been mailing masks to health care workers in the Philippines – about 200 thus far. Sheldon has also donated masks for people in Ward 5 in Kansas City, Mo., as part of a partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Aim4Peace.

Prairie Village large item pick-up begins April 10

The first week of Prairie Village’s large item pick-up service begins on April 10.

Residents west of Roe Avenue and north of 79th street will be serviced on April 10. Acceptable items include appliance, railroad ties, fencing, furniture and carpet. Tree limbs or stumps and items that weigh more than 150 pounds will not be accepted.

Merriam park shelter rentals begin April 12

The city of Merriam’s park shelter rentals open for reservations on April 12.

Following Johnson County’s new public health order that eliminated gathering limits, the city decided to begin taking applications, according to a city newsletter. Those interested in reserving a shelter need to fill out a rental application either in-person at the Merriam Community Center or online here.

Lenexa to host Dumpster Days April 10, 11

The city of Lenexa is hosting Dumpster Days on April 10 and April 11.

Residents can drop off appliances, cardboard, mattresses and more at the Municipal Services Service Center, 7700 Cottonwood Street, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are associated costs with each item, and those costs can be found online here.