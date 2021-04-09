Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Small renovations can equal big returns

By Andrew Bash

One look at today’s market will tell you that there is no better time to list your home than right now!

But what if you want to make some updates to increase your property value prior to listing? If you have been thinking of doing some home renovations for this reason, you should be aware that not all updates will translate to an increase in home value. We have put together a list of some of the most practical renovations to tackle prior to listing.

Loose-fill attic insulation

It may not be the most glamorous update, but adding loose-fill attic insulation continues to be a project that generates a huge return for sellers. In fact, the average cost return for this update hovers around 107%. It is one of the only updates that both increases resale value of your home and recovers the cost of completion. A big bonus: you will also see a change in your energy bills!

Touch ups to the kitchen

Most people are aware that kitchens are a huge selling point for homes. For buyers, this room can mean the difference between making an offer or moving on to another property. If your kitchen needs a little TLC, not to worry. A complete kitchen overhaul isn’t necessary. Some small changes can make a huge difference. Things like adding a backsplash, painting the cabinets, replacing cabinet hardware, and updating kitchen lighting are cost-effective updates which really refresh the space.

Replacing the garage door

Replacing the garage door consistently makes almost every list when it comes to a significant ROI. This project is relatively cost-effective but adds to curb-appeal in a serious way. You can expect around a 75% return on your investment when you make this update to your home.

Replacing the front door

Another project that really increases curb appeal is replacing your entry door. You want your home to make a good first impression on potential buyers and a new entry door does just that. Not to mention the added security and improving efficiency. Make sure that you use a reputable installer to ensure a perfect fit.

A fresh coat of paint

Last but certainly not least, you can’t go wrong with a fresh coat of exterior paint. Completely transformative, this update gives your home an instant makeover. Costs vary for this upgrade but you can expect an increase in home value of over $2,000.

If your goal is to increase the value of your home, these options are excellent choices. The modern buyer is sure to take notice and you will be in superb position to get the offer that you desire!

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty is an innovative full-service residential real estate brokerage that leverages the latest technology to serve clients in emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods across the Kansas City area. Follow them on Instagram here and on Facebook here.