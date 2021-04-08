Briefly Noted: Shawnee installs playground equipment at Wilder Bluff 

Shawnee installs playground equipment at Wilder Bluff

The city of Shawnee is making progress on Wilder Bluff Park, near 55th Street and Belmont Drive.

Playground equipment, including treetop canopy equipment, is being installed and concrete is being poured on the splash pad and shelter areas, according to a Shawnee update. Rain garden installation is underway, and crews are continuing to form and pour trails throughout the park.

Wilder Bluff is not yet completed, and the city asks that the public steer clear of the site as it will remain under construction for the next several months. Pictures and drone footage can be found online here.

Annual Library Lets Loose fundraiser to be held Sept. 18

The Johnson County Library annual fundraiser, Library Lets Loose, will be held on Sept. 18.

It is a free, family-friendly virtual event that will be hosted by Rick and Denise Mills. Past events featured woodblock relief print production, cocktail and mocktail recipes and more.

Sponsors’ names will be featured across the library’s digital platforms and print material, and sponsorship supports resources like library collection enrichment and early literacy activities. Registration can be completed online here, and sponsors can sign up here.

Mission Community Food Bank to open April 8

The Mission Community Food Bank is opening to serve the community on April 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Located at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 5601 W. 62nd Street, participants are asked to enter the lot from the Nall Avenue side. Volunteers will load food into backseats and trunks.