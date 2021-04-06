Overland Park apartment fire displaces 10 residents, no injuries reported

The Overland Park Fire Department says a Tuesday morning apartment fire displaced 10 residents from six apartments.

Dispatchers began receiving calls just before 7:30 a.m. reporting a large fire at 10217 West 81st Terrace in the Aspen Lodge Apartments.

Responding firefighters and police officers reported heavy smoke visible as they approached the complex.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes says the first firefighters on scene reported heavy fire from the roof of the two-story apartment building.

“Firefighters began attacking a rapidly spreading fire on the backside and roof of the building, while additional crews began a search to be sure everyone was out safely,” Rhodes said. “The search effort was briefly interrupted by a partial roof collapse, but crews quickly stopped fire spread and resumed search efforts.”

A second-alarm assignment brought in additional firefighters from the Lenexa and Shawnee fire departments, along with additional Johnson County Med-Act ambulances and Med-Act’s firefighter rehab unit.

Rhodes says firefighters had the blaze under control in about 40 minutes and worked for another hour to extinguish hotspots and overhaul hard-to-reach areas.

“Wood roofs likely contributed to the rapid spread of the fire,” Rhodes said. “An adjacent building suffered very minor roof damage from exposure to the fire.”

Apartment management was able to relocate eight of the displaced residents within the complex. The Red Cross is assisting the remaining two occupants, according to the fire department.

Rhodes says the building will likely be a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.