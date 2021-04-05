Updates from Johnson County Community College: Summer session is here!

Spring has officially sprung, but we have our sights set on summer session at Johnson County Community College. Summer classes are the perfect opportunity for students to get a jump on their educational goals. We’re offering more than 800 online and online hybrid courses in just about every field of study!

Make the most of summer break at JCCC. The benefits speak for themselves:

Work ahead: Summer classes allow students to get ahead—and stay ahead—while working toward a degree or certificate.

Summer classes allow students to get ahead—and stay ahead—while working toward a degree or certificate. Experience increased flexibility: Our online classes allow students to maximize their time and create schedules that work for them. For additional flexibility, two sessions of 4-week short-term classes are offered in June and July.

Our online classes allow students to maximize their time and create schedules that work for them. For additional flexibility, two sessions of 4-week short-term classes are offered in June and July. Enjoy affordable tuition: We understand students have many financial obligations, so we strive to put education within reach with competitive tuition rates and hundreds of scholarship opportunities.

We understand students have many financial obligations, so we strive to put education within reach with competitive tuition rates and hundreds of scholarship opportunities.

Shout outs for summer session!

Don’t take it from us, here’s what some of our Cavaliers have to say:

“The initial online learning for me went better than I had anticipated. My professors made it easy by presenting material in a clear and organized way, and by being accessible through email or Zoom if I had questions.” – Emily A.

“I took an online class the summer of my junior year so I could earn a few extra credits. It was easy to manage my schedule around it and I really learned a lot!” – Noah H.

Mark your calendar

Here are some key summer dates to keep in mind:

April 5-7: Summer pre-enrollment begins at 8 a.m. for students who have applied for graduation or are required to enroll in a developmental education course. Career program students are also eligible to enroll at this time.

April 7: Open enrollment for summer begins at 9 p.m. online

June 1: Payment deadline – all students who enroll prior to this deadline must pay tuition by 6 p.m. or risk being dropped from classes

June 7: First day of summer session classes for the full 8-week session and the first 4-week session

July 6: First day of the second 4-week session of summer classes

July 29: Last day of summer session

Apply now!

Summer classes fill fast – apply today and build your schedule!

Our Academic Counselors are here to offer advice throughout the process. Call 913-469-3809 to schedule a counseling appointment or visit the Academic Counseling page for additional assistance.