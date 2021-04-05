Lenexa will open all 3 outdoor pools this summer — what you need to know

The city of Lenexa plans to open all three of its outdoor pools this summer with COVID-19 mitigation protocols and limits still in place.

This comes after the pandemic curtailed last year’s summer swim season across Johnson County. Lenexa opened only one pool in summer 2020.

Here are the details for opening this summer:

Ad Astra Pool

Open from Saturday, June 5 to Sunday, Aug. 1

Operating hours Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m. and Sundays, 12-6 p.m.

Will close at 4 p.m. on June 10, June 17 and July 8

Will close at 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July

Admission: $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents, free for children 2 and younger

Flat Rock Creek Pool

Open from Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, Aug. 1

Operating hours: daily from 12-8 p.m.

Will close early, at 6 p.m., on the Fourth of July

Admission: $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents, free for children 2 and younger

Indian Trails Aquatic Center

Open from Saturday, May 20 to Monday, Sept. 6

Operating hours: daily rom 12-8 p.m. through Aug. 1 (Check schedule details for Aug.2-Sept. 6)

Will close at 6 p.m. on Fourth of July

Admission: $6 for residents, $8 for nonresidents, free for children 2 and younger

In addition, the indoor pool at the Lenexa Rec Center will continue to have open swim daily.

COVID-19 protocols

Each pool will be limited to 50% capacity, according to the city.

Patrons are also asked to bring their own folding lawn chairs to sit poolside.

Pool facilities will be frequently cleaned and disinfected.

Limits are stricter at the indoor pool. There, patrons are asked to wear masks while on the pool deck, and changing areas and locker rooms are off limits.

Pools and the county’s mask order

The county’s current pandemic health order, which includes an order that residents wear masks in public, expires April 30.

Lenexa currently requires all patrons to wear masks while inside city parks and recreation facilities, but this does not apply to individuals who are in a pool.

In fact, wearing a mask while swimming is explicitly prohibited in the city’s rules.

It’s unclear if countywide health orders will still be in place once swim season begins.

Members of the Board of County Commissioners have expressed optimism that increasings rates of vaccination could lead to the current order being canceled earlier than April 30.

But beyond the city’s own capacity limits, the county’s current health order does not address mass gatherings or occupancy guidelines.

Like Lenexa, other cities in northeast Johnson County have been making plans for a summer pool season, even amid uncertainty over the ongoing pandemic and county and state health regulations.

Check out this roundup to see where other cities are in their preparation for summer swimming.