JCCC’s annual fashion show takes ‘resilience’ to virtual runway — how to watch

Johnson County Community College’s annual fashion show will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

What is normally an in-person event will go live online at 12 p.m. on April 23 and can be viewed until May 7.

Designers in the college’s fashion merchandising and design department will focus on the theme of ‘resilience’ that reflects the unpredictable year students have endured, according to a JCCC press release.

Joy Rhodes, the fashion design and merchandising chair, said after the 2020 fashion show was completely canceled, there’s a lot of excitement around the 2021 show, even if it’s virtual.

“We are all very excited about this year’s digital format,” Rhodes told the Shawnee Mission Post. “The show has much more of a traditional runway feel to it. We filmed from multiple angles enabling us to focus in on details that otherwise may have been missed in a live stage show.”

This will be the first JCCC fashion show that is filmed for an online broadcast in its more than 20 years of existence, Rhodes said.

This year’s show has already been filmed, and students were able to use the JCCC Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art as a backdrop, she said.

Rhodes said this year’s designer line-up “is exceptionally diverse.” Seven of the 13 designers are international students, she said. Several of the designers used 100% recycled fabrics and focused their designs on sustainable fashion, Rhodes said.

Tickets are required to view the virtual show, and can be purchased at the Midwest Trust Center online box office or by calling (913) 469-4445.

The cost is $15 per household and $50 per school.

Proceeds from the virtual fashion show will support student scholarships, and the department welcomes additional donations, according to the release.