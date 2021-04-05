Briefly Noted: Jason Sudeikis thanks parents after winning SAG Award for ‘Ted Lasso’

OP native Sudeikis shouts out KC roots in SAG Awards acceptance

Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis keeps brining home the hardware for ‘Ted Lasso.’

Sudeikis won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for playing the football-turned-soccer coach in the hit Apple TV show.

Sudeikis has also taken home a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for the role.

In his acceptance speech, he called back to his roots growing up in Johnson County, by thanking his parents Dan and Kathy Sudeikis.

“I wanted to thank my mom for bringing me to plays and musicals in Kansas City, every touring company that came through, whether it was ‘Phantom of the Opera’ or ‘La Cage aux Folles,’” he said. ““I want to thank my dad for taking me to go see movies. He took me to go see ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ when I was 9 years old.”

KC SuperStar calls for high school singers for auditions

KC SuperStar is seeking high school singers for auditions taking place April 6 and April 11.

The competition is produced by the Jewish Community Center and is open for all, and is similar to ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol.’ High schoolers will have the opportunity to showcase their talent and potentially win $10,000.

Registration can be completed online here.

Johnson County Library to host community developmental disabilities resource fair

Johnson County Library is hosting a community developmental disabilities organization resource fair from April 5 to April 8.

The fair will offer resources and connections for those with individual or developmental disabilities. It will be an online event held on ON24, and registration can be completed online here.

Shawnee seeks volunteers for community engagement task force

The city of Shawnee is seeking volunteers to serve on the city’s newly-established Community Engagement Task Force. The 11-member task force will focus on providing recommendations to the Shawnee City Council on aspects of community engagement such as marketing and public communications, engagement opportunities, inclusivity and diversity, and employee recruitment/retention.

Click here for more information.