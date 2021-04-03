Your Community: Johnson County Library hours and services returning soon

Johnson County Library is excited to announce the addition of more open hours and the return of several popular services in the coming weeks. As the Library prepares to resume these services, quarantine of returned materials will be phased out by April 16 to make spaces available for the community. For those who are concerned about using recently checked out materials it is recommend that you place the item on hold and wait a few days before pickup. Requested items remain on the holds shelves for seven days.

Upcoming changes include:

Monday, April 19: The Edgerton and De Soto branches return to their regular hours of operation.

Friday, April 23: Branches will resume their regular Friday hours.

Monday, May 3: The remaining branches return to regular business hours.

Services that will resume May 3 are:

Meeting, conference and study rooms (bookable after April 28)

Newspapers and magazines

Laptop lending at Lenexa Library

Soft seating, chairs and tables

The Library will continue to take the following precautions in all locations:

Wipes and hand sanitizer available for patron and staff use

Signage posted to encourage proper physical distancing and hygiene practices

Plexiglass shields between staff and patrons at service points

Spacing increased at computers to allow for physical distancing

Hand dryers in restrooms have been replaced with paper towel dispensers

Buildings are thoroughly sanitized daily, and high-touch areas disinfected regularly throughout the day

Please note that the Cedar Roe branch will be closed for renovations April 19 through June 20 and the Central Resource branch has limited services during the Central Building Upgrade. Check the Cedar Roe and Central Resource location pages for details.

For more information about updated hours and which services are returning, see the Reopening FAQ on jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom