Head-on crash on I-35 in Merriam early Saturday leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

One person is dead and another injured after a driver reportedly going the wrong way on Interstate 35 crashed head-on into another car early Saturday morning in Merriam.

Shortly before 2:40 a.m., a Mission police officer reported seeing a car driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 near I-635.

Recorded radio traffic from the officer indicates he was trying to drive parallel to the vehicle from the correct side of the highway but lost sight of it near Antioch Road.

Merriam Police and Overland Park firefighters were dispatched to a rollover crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 just south of 67th Street at 2:41 a.m.

Arriving officers reported one vehicle had rolled onto its side on the left shoulder, and a second vehicle was on the right shoulder.

The driver of the vehicle that had been going the wrong way was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious but not immediately life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle that had been traveling in the correct direction was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police from Lenexa, Mission, Overland Park and Olathe assisted with closing the northbound lanes of I-35 and U.S. 69 Highway at 87th Street until the Kansas Department of Transportation responded with cones and barricades.

Several Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were called in from off-duty to investigate the crash.

As of 5 a.m., all northbound lanes remain closed between 87th Street and 67th Street. By 7 a.m., traffic appeared to be moving normally, according to an online map from KC Scout.

Check back with this report for updates as more details become available.