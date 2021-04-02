SMSD News: Celebrate Shawnee Mission School District seniors

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation invites the community to a special event celebrating the accomplishments of the Shawnee Mission School District 2021 senior class as part of the Distinguished Leaders Speaker Series.

The Distinguished Leaders Speaker Series brings together parents, patrons, educators, and students with innovative leaders and alumni to engage in thoughtful conversations.

This year, the Distinguished Leaders Speaker Series: Senior Portraits, will feature high school seniors in their own words, inspiring us with their stories of strength, hope, resilience, and their best advice for younger students.

The event will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, and is free and open to the public.

Past speakers in the series include Dr. Milton Chen of The George Lucas Educational Foundation, Edutopia.org, and Sesame Workshop, and Shawnee Mission West graduate Dr. Robert Simari, Executive Vice Chancellor, University of Kansas Medical Center, Executive Dean, School of Medicine and Franklin E. Murphy Professor of Cardiology.

Click here to make a free reservation for this event. You will also have the opportunity to recognize a Shawnee Mission student in the credits with a sponsorship of $100 or more. A link will be sent to registrants to watch the digital event on April 29, or at a later time that works for you.

This event helps support Foundation programs such as Scholarship Shawnee Mission, Leadership Shawnee Mission, Excellence in Education Teacher Grants, and The Shawnee Mission Cares Fund.

Make your reservation today to celebrate our amazing Class of 2021 and support the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Please visit smef.org for more information about the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.