Briefly Noted: Olathe Motor Vehicle Office to remain closed April 2 after COVID-19 outbreak 

Olathe Motor Vehicle Office to remain closed April 2 after COVID-19 outbreak

The Olathe Motor Vehicle Office, 782 N. Ridgeview Road, will remain closed to the public on April 2 after a COVID-19 outbreak among staff members, according to a Johnson County press release.

It’s unclear exactly how many employees were effected, but impacted staff have been advised to either quarantine or isolate. The office was also closed Thursday, April 1.

Following contact tracing, the county determined that no customers were directly exposed to potentially infected staff members.

The office was also deep cleaned and disinfected as a precautionary measure.

The Mission office at 6000 Lamar Avenue will be open to the public with limited capacity for customers. Those who need to visit the office should reserve a spot in line at 7:30 a.m. online here.

Shawnee seeking volunteers for Community Police Advisory Board, Public Arts Task Force

The city of Shawnee is seeking volunteers to apply for a seat on the city’s newly established Community Police Advisory Board and Public Arts Task Force. The advisory board will consist of five members representing the diversity in Shawnee, and the task force will have 11 members. All members of both the board and task force will be appointed by the mayor.

Duties of the advisory board include reviewing and advising the city police chief regarding the investigation process as well as resolution of complaints regarding racial and other bias-based policing.

Duties of task force include defining public art, proposing processes for including more public art in the city as well as possible locations, and recommending funding strategies for public art projects, among other items.

Click here for more information on the task force and how to apply for it.

Small Business Administration announces Restaurant Revitalization Fund Grant Program

The Small Business Administration is kicking off the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Grant Program that was part of the America Rescue Plan Act, the third federal COVID-19 stimulus package.

The grants are expected to open in the next 30 to 45 days with more information expected to come next week.

Restaurants will be able to apply for grants of up to $10 million based on lost revenue, and a pool of $5 billion has been specifically set aside for restaurants who made less than $500,000 in revenue in 2019. The grant program’s application process and guidelines have not been released yet.

The related Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program also approved in the America Rescue Plan Act is taking applications and is open to businesses in live music, theater, motion picture operation, talent representatives and more. Click here for more information.