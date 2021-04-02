Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Relationships matter

By Andrew Bash

Relationships are knit into of every facet of our daily lives. Family life, work life, friendships — they all thrive in an environment where successful relationships are cultivated. And we are in the relationship business.

For all of us at Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, building meaningful relationships is the foundation for everything we do. Human connection is truly where our greatest strengths lie.

How fitting, because the first step to building a meaningful relationship is connection. And this is no different regardless of if you are looking at personal relationships or professional relationships. Connection can be defined as simply as an awareness. How did you first become acquainted with us? Maybe you have heard our name in conversation, saw our name around the city, were introduced to one of us personally or perhaps this column is the first time you are connecting with us! However it takes place, this connection becomes the catalyst for a relationship to blossom. When we establish a relationship with our clients, our team continuously works to ensure that the connection does not stop with step one.

Truly knowing someone is the second step in the journey of building long lasting relationships. We want to know you! To truly know one another, consistent interaction is imperative. In addition, it is incredibly important that the feeling is reciprocal for all involved parties. Rest assured that we work hard to listen! We strive to learn who you truly are, what you are looking for and focus solely on how we can help you get there.

This brings us to the third step: trust. Trust is defined as a firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something. Without trust, worthwhile relationships are nearly impossible to maintain. As humans, trust is established when we observe and affirm that people are who they profess to be. When it comes to something as important as finding your home, trust is key. At Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International realty you can trust us to deliver on our promises with integrity.

Finally, step four centers on what makes a relationship a lasting one. Call it teamwork, call it collaboration – regardless of the term, we are in it for the long haul! We foster our relationships for a reason. And that reason is because we care. One of the best things about this line of work is getting to see the relationships we have developed move through the different phases of life.

Our belief is that if we devote our time to establishing, cultivating, and maintaining relationships and follow through on our promises, our clients will know how much we value them!